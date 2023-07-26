ROMNEY — New doors and the progress on the three new Hampshire County school sites were the talk of the school board’s work session Monday afternoon.
For the last couple of weeks, the new bleachers in the Hampshire High School gymnasium has been the hot topic as far as “school upgrades” go, but the replacement of the high school’s doors is now about “98 percent done,” said Superintendent Jeff Pancione.
The only outstanding doors at this point are the exterior gym doors, but they’re on site and in a holding pattern, since they’re being used for the bleacher replacement, and a door on the CTE building.
“The doors should be ready to go by the start of school,” Pancione confirmed.
As far as the new school construction goes, the Ice Mountain Elementary site in Slanesville is moving along smartly – masons have moved in and are building walls.
The site got a concrete pour last Wednesday and Friday, plus one on Monday. Pancione said there will probably be two more this week.
Windy Ridge Elementary in Augusta has seen the construction of gymnasium walls, the setting of steel beams and the installation of roof decking – plus the final layers of blocks.
The gym at Capon Bridge Elementary School has been officially completed for a few months now, but Pancione said a plan for a ribbon cutting ceremony was in the works, possibly for the first week of school.
Board president Ed Morgan reported that the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office is eyeing the old Slanesville Elementary School structure as a possible relocation for their office.
“They’re struggling for space,” he said. Currently, nothing is set in stone, but it’s an “alternative,” Pancione said.
Morgan also brought up the “old colored school” in downtown Romney, currently owned by the school system, indicating a desire to possibly deed it to the Town of Romney.
“These are just my personal feelings, but we are changing the whole school system, moving the central office…I don’t want to be bound to Romney because of an old historic building,” he said.
Board members Kim Poland and Bernie Hott said they’d like to see it restored. The board agreed it would be best to bring in Romney Mayor Beverly Keadle as an agenda item in the next few weeks.
At their Monday meeting, the board also approved a new phone system for the high school for almost $87,000. That’s just the phones, Pancione explained. The wiring is another story, and will probably run the school system about $200,000 more.
Poland emphasized that in the high school’s outbuildings, a new phone system is sorely needed.
Also, the current tentative date for the auction of John J. Cornwell Elementary is scheduled for Aug. 12.
At the old hospital site in Romney – the future location for the new South Branch Elementary School – Pancione said that the school contractors will be on site Aug. 9.
