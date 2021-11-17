CAPON BRIDGE — Town water rates are going up in Capon Bridge on Jan. 1, the town council agreed at its Nov. 9 meeting.
Under the new rates, the cost of 4,000 gallons of water will go up from $44.36 to $60.32 — more than the $51.60 Romney charges, but less than the $66.42 charged by the Central Hampshire Public Service District, according to a state Public Service Commission report dated Oct. 8.
It will be the 1st time Capon Bridge has increased water rates since 2013. The increase is necessary because the system is required to be self-supporting, but is losing money.
The meeting began with a 7 p.m. public hearing on the new water rates. Representatives of the legal and accounting firms consulted in the setting of new rates joined the meeting by phone, so they could answer questions, but no one attended the hearing to discuss the new rates.
The council waited 10 minutes for anyone to appear before voting to approve the new rates. Though rates normally become effective 45 days after passage, they agreed to delay the new rates to Jan. 1, instead of prorating the December bills.
Zack Dobbins, representing the Bennett and Dobbins accounting firm, said his firm recommends reviewing water rates every 2 years, suggesting periodic small increases would be easier on customers than waiting until a big increase is necessary.
In other business, construction on the town sewer upgrade has started in town, and the Thrasher Group hopes to have a start date soon for the new sewer plant.
Logan Mantz reported that the Capon Bridge Revitalization Group’s plans for School Street have been complicated by rising prices, but work should be starting by spring.
Mantz reported that work on the U.S. 50 bridge was delayed because 2 more easements were needed, but should start soon.
The town planning commission will meet at 6 p.m. Nov. 18. It is still short 1 commissioner.
The software the town uses to read water meters will be obsolete in 2022, and a discount is available through the end of the year for upgrading now. Mantz suggested the town 1st ask Romney and Moorefield about the system they were installing, and it was agreed to do so. o
