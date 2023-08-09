MOOREFIELD — Artists of all mediums are invited to submit their artwork to Eastern West Virginia Community & Technical College for its juried art show. The submission deadline is Thursday, Aug. 24, at noon, and the reception is on Tuesday, Sept. 5, from 4 to 6 p.m.
Organizer Trent Montgomery, who leads the schools’ Arts Society, said they hope to turn this juried art show into an annual event and expand art activities in general at Eastern.
Eastern received 15 submissions from different artist organizations as of Friday, mainly including photographs, textile art and paintings. Montgomery said he hopes to have more sculptures and ceramics; sculptural work cannot exceed 25 pounds.
“It’s open to everyone; I was hoping to get a lot of artists from different areas,” Montgomery said about the surrounding counties.
Master artist from Baker, Robert Singleton, will jury the fall show. He is a nationally recognized artist who has been a full-time practicing artist for over 65 years and moved to the Mountain State in 1978.
The art show will be limited to 40 submissions, and each artist can have up to two pieces of artwork.
Montgomery mentioned that the Hampshire County Art Council was “very helpful” in giving tips and input in organizing his very first art show.
The first place winner will take home $250, second place $175 and third place $125, honorable mention $50, and the student prize will be a $50 award with a $50 Eastern gift card. The art show will run from Sept. 5-26.
All work must be “gallery ready” and hangable/displayable upon drop-off. For questions or to schedule a drop-off, contact trent.montgomery@easternwv.edu.
