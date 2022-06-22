13th annual music fest hits Wapocoma this Saturday
Dust off your hats and lawn chairs and treat your family to a day of music, food and fun, for only $5 per person (children 11 and under are free of charge). There will be a variety of food – think barbecue, Mill Creek Ruritan ham sandwiches, funnel cakes, shrimp and more.
And the food is just the beginning; there will be craft vendors, raffle opportunities and a “kid’s corner” filled with activities.
Oh, and music, of course. The center of the festival, Wapocoma stage, will host 6 bluegrass bands, 3 of which are fairly local and 3 of which are nationally-recognized groups – household names in the bluegrass community.
As far as local flavor, 1st up will be Centerfire, a Keyser group, then Fly Birds: a group of 4 women from Wardensville and Cumberland. Then, Blue Ridge Thunder will bring their sound to the stage, a group from the Shenandoah Valley.
The last 3 acts feature some bigger names: Seth Mulder & Midnight Run, Sideline and Appalachian Road Show.
Seth Mulder’s sound is a little more traditional, and Sideline has been a mainstay at the festival off-and-on for the last 10 years.
Appalachian Road Show’s 90-minute set will close out the live music, and is a little unique: they will tell Appalachian stories and weave them in with their music.
“They kind of dress the part,” Cox said. “They honor the show, the people, the stories. There’s a story in there.”
The band also just received a major award in the bluegrass industry, Cox added, so they’re bringing their accolades to the Wapocoma stage.
Music will start at 11 a.m. and the festival will be wrapped up by 10 p.m.
Just when you think you have thoroughly enjoyed yourself, the night ends with a regionally-famous firework show at 9:30 p.m. – fireworks are not only a July 4th occasion.
The gates open at 9 a.m. for the early birds that love to catch their musical worms.
Cox has planned for a roped-off area where anyone can put up their own canopy. Wristbands will be provided upon arrival for easy access to and from the stage area. No pets, coolers or high-back chairs will be allowed, and compliance with CDC guidelines (social distancing, masks, etc.) is up to the attendee.
“I’m looking forward to it all coming together,” Cox said about the annual cheap, family-friendly festival. “It’s a community event…we try to give back what we get.”
