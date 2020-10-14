SPRINGFIELD — A 73-year-old Springfield resident drowned on the South Branch over the weekend.
The body of Rafie Salahbin was found strapped to an overturned float Saturday evening, authorities said. The Natural Resource Police reported that he had gone fishing the day before on a float tube and had not returned home.
Salahbin owned riverfront property in a subdivision northeast of Springfield.
A 911 call shortly before 4:30 p.m. Saturday drew the Natural Resource Police, Springfield Valley fire and rescue squads, fire companies from Romney and Levels, the Romney Rescue Squad and the county ambulance service.
