CHARLESTON — First Lady Cathy Justice joined West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History Curator Randall Reid-Smith Friday to unveil her official 2020 Limited Edition Christmas Ornament.
This year’s ornament was made by Huntington artist Cassie Mace. It celebrates the longstanding tradition of quilting in West Virginia and across America.
“Over the past 3 years, we had done 3 different mediums for our ornament. So for our 4 year, we wanted to do something different and thought a quilted ornament would be really appreciated,” Justice said. “The time that Cassie spent on this – it’s really just a labor of love. I know all West Virginians will love it.”
The 2020 Christmas Ornament is a quilted, square-shaped piece that measures 4 -by-4 inches. The front has a red and green plaid border, featuring a square-within-a-square motif.
Only 500 ornaments were quilted. They are each numbered on the reverse side.
The ornaments are available for purchase at the Culture Center in Charleston and at the Tamarack in Beckley for $22 each. As part of the First Lady’s efforts to support local artists, proceeds from the 2020 Limited Edition Christmas Ornament sale will go to Mace to help inspire future creations and broaden West Virginia’s artistic footprint.
