ROMNEY — Hampshire County Schools now have a plan to spend nearly $11 million over 3 years to right the problems Covid-19 have brought to education here.
The $10.83 million comes from the American Recovery Plan. Schools have until the end of 2024 to spend the funds.
The plan is briefly outlined in 2 pages on the Hampshire County Schools website. The public has until next Wednesday, Aug. 4, to comment on it before it is finally adopted.
Hampshire County is proposing to spend $2.74 million to address learning loss in ways from online math and reading programs for middle schoolers to credit recovery at HHS.
The summer academy, which included over 400 students in its initial outing this year, will continue.
“I fully expect that to grow,” Superintendent Jeff Pancione told the board at a meeting last week.
Another $115,000 is targeted for summer enrichment.
After-school programs will get $308,662 pumped into them over the next 3 years. The 5th block at Hampshire High will continue. The funds will also pay for after-school tutoring, instructional materials and the transportation needed to get students home later.
The biggest portion of the $10.83 million is $7.76 million in funding that’s at the discretion of the county to meet the goals of the program, labeled the Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief Fund.
Hampshire is planning to use those funds to pay for hardware and software; building improvements at HHS, both middle schools and Capon Bridge Elementary; instructional materials; outdoor classrooms and cleaning supplies. o
