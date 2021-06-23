Bluegrass festival returns after a year off for Covid-19
With a few logistical changes, exciting musical performances and an opportunity for families to break out of their post-pandemic monotony, this year’s festival is shaping up to be an event to remember.
Festival planner Trina Cox explained that this year, there’s no parking fee: it’s going to be $5 per head at the gate (for folks aged 12 and older).
That’s $5 to enjoy food, fireworks, fun for kids and, of course, the bluegrass music that the festival’s name promises.
Among the musical groups performing at this year’s festival are the Deer Creek Boys and Lonesome River Band, 2 returners that have been a hit in years past, Cox said.
Junior Sisk and Rambler’s Choice will be making their 1st appearance, and Nothin’ Fancy, a group out of southern Virginia, will be performing with a totally new guitarist.
Hampshire native Ben Townsend is also making his debut at the festival, bringing traditional Appalachian sound to the Wapacomo stage.
Townsend grew up right across from Wapacomo, and this will be not only his 1st time playing music at the venue, but it’ll be his 1st time attending the festival altogether.
“I’m very excited, because this is the 1st time I’ve been invited to play,” he said. “I grew up right across the street. I’ve never actually been, but we watch the fireworks from (my) mom’s, sometimes.”
While pandemic restrictions have eased up, Cox said she’s still a little nervous about numbers.
“When we started planning this, we didn’t know where our state and nation would be with Covid: the masking, social distancing, all that,” Cox explained. “The paying per person might cut back on the crowd a little bit, but it’ll be OK. With Covid over us, maybe we do need less people this year to keep everyone confident, comfortable and safe.”
In the past, the festival has drawn nearly 2,000 people into the valley for the day of music and fun, but this year, Cox said it may be lower.
Cox is one of a handful of folks who plan the festival every year, and by the festival’s 12th go-round, she says they’re like a well-oiled machine.
“Everyone knows what they’re supposed to be doing,” she said. “Everyone has their role, and everyone does it.”
Cox also expressed gratitude to the volunteers and the community, who rallies to support the event every year.
Along with the attendance fee change, Cox revealed another small difference between this year: there won’t be a kids’ corner, but there will be what Cox called a “Raffle Row,” where organizations are setting up raffles to raise money for a cause.
And, as always, there are concerns about the weather.
“You don’t want it too hot, and I don’t want it to rain,” Cox said with a laugh. “Hot is better than a torrential downpour all day like in 2015.”
Rain or no rain, it’s shaping up to be a memorable return to Wapacomo.
“It’s something our community can get out and go to that’s cheap and family friendly, and it’s a night out,” Cox added. “The bands are excited and I’m sure bluegrass fans are really excited. It’s about being around friends and family, and, if nothing else, the fireworks.”
