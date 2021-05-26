By that I meant the new administration would, unlike their last 5 predecessors, not blame everything they can’t fix or are fumbling with on their predecessors. Example: this border crisis.
I also had hoped that the new administration would be able to reach across the aisle and start to make peace with one another. I’m not sure if peace is happening, but there has been some movement toward reaching across the aisle.
One thing that has not changed is the crisis at the border and the administration is still blaming you know who — like in the Harry Potter movies, “the one whose name shall not be spoken.”
So far Tennessee is the only state reporting illegal children being dropped off without permission in their state, this according to Sen. Marsha Blackburn. She went on to say in a statement to Fox News, “The transportation of migrants is taking place in the dead of night without the knowledge or permission of the communities involved.”
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has also raised concerns and along with 20 other governors, who have written to the president with major concerns about the epidemic at the border.
According to the Border Patrol, the numbers coming across the border are still exponentially higher than before, though there seems to be a slight decline. But the challenge is when, not how, do we close the borders down until we get this situation under control.
The latest statistics from the Border Patrol for the month of April show 178,673 people crossed the Mexico border.
The government projects by September that somewhere between 22,000 and 26,000 unaccompanied minors will arrive at the border each month and will require federal care.
So far, the costs — that we know about — associated with this endeavor are $60 million a day. If that number is correct then that equates to $1.8 billion a month. And last month as part of the COVID relief bill, $47.5 billion dollars was released to the Administration for Children and Families, an HHS agency.
Be aware that not all of these funds go to take care of these illegal immigrants. Funds from other government agencies are also being allocated to help with this crisis.
My question is: where do we go from here? Since obviously I’m not in charge, nor do I really have any say except to write to our leaders about what I would do, I do have a right to my view.
So here goes.
First, close the border. Second, arrange for quicker deportation of all who are not minors. Third, allocate logistics teams (even if we have to use troops like we are doing to give Covid shots) to help get these children placed with family members very quickly.
We have the assets in this country to do this and do it well, so let’s cut the red tape and get these children out to these camps and united with family members. That’s my 2 cents worth.
