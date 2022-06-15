Darren Thorne unseated 18-year Delegate Ruth Rowan in May’s Republican primary. Now can he beat her son-in-law in November?
Romney Middle School social studies teacher Rob Wolford is circulating nominating petitions to run as an independent for the 89th District. He has to file them by Aug. 1 to get on the general election ballot.
He pledged this week to be practical and advocate for education, particularly small schools.
“We have to have more enthusiasm for our small schools,” he said, “the small schools that actually work.”
He mentioned both Paw Paw School and the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind specifically.
Wolford acknowledged that he is running to carry on Rowan’s legacy.
“I wish to continue her work, her championing of schools and education,” he said. “There are those who will say a vote for Rob Wolford is a vote for Ruth Rowan and I welcome that.”
Wolford’s move to an independent on the voter registration rolls concludes a tour that has included stops on the executive committees of both the Democratic and Republican parties in Hampshire County.
“I believe that independent candidates as George Washington said should be the route to take and perhaps aspire to what our forefathers first believed: a society of shopkeepers and farmers leading this nation,” he said.
Wolford switched his registration in May and has to wait 60 days to file as an independent candidate, which will be in the 3rd week of July.
Making the ballot in the redrawn 89th Delegate District requires getting 25 signatures in Morgan County and 25 in Hampshire.
Thorne, a farmer who has worked as a truck driver, launched his bid for the House of Delegates last fall.
He beat Rowan by 37 votes, 991-954 in the district that includes the bulk of Hampshire County east or north of on a line from Green Spring to Romney to Hanging Rock to Rio, and the western third of Morgan County.
Thorne won the Hampshire portion of the vote 795-785 and the Morgan side 196-165.
With no Democrat on the ballot, Thorne looked to have a clear shot at being seated in the Legislature next January until Wolford threw his hat in the ring.
