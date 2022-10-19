CAPON BRIDGE — Capon Bridge has big plans for Christmas – including its 2nd annual Christmas parade and a new Christmas tree forest in the firehall pavilion added to the one set up at the public library last year. 

The town council heard the holiday plans at their October 11 meeting, which also included the 1st reading of revised building code and vendor permit ordinances. 

