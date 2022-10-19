CAPON BRIDGE — Capon Bridge has big plans for Christmas – including its 2nd annual Christmas parade and a new Christmas tree forest in the firehall pavilion added to the one set up at the public library last year.
The town council heard the holiday plans at their October 11 meeting, which also included the 1st reading of revised building code and vendor permit ordinances.
Under the updated vendor permit ordinance, the town can fine hosts of vendors lacking permits, and permits can now be obtained in 3 days. The only change in the building code ordinance is to update the state building code referenced to the latest version.
There will be a public hearing on the revised vendor permit ordinance at the town hall on Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. No public hearing is required on the building code ordinance change, according to town attorney Logan Mantz.
Capon Bridge‘s Christmas celebration will begin with residents and businesses asked to light up the town with Christmas lights from Nov. 26 to the New Year.
Capon Bridge’s annual Christmas parade takes place Dec. 3 (rain date Dec. 4). The afternoon will begin with a gingerbread house event for children with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the firehall from 1-3:30.
Parade participants will start lining up at 2:30 at Capon Bridge Middle School. Parade sponsor Brian Kerns of K & C Construction will take parade applications through November 28 – contact him at caponbridgechristmasparade@gmail.com.
At the Oct. 3 Light Up Capon Bridge meeting, Police Chief Miles Spence has asked to keep the parade length “reasonable” so the town will be allowed to continue to use Route 50.
Spence said Department of Highways permission is needed to use Route 50. No detour is available, and if traffic is shut down too long, the DOH may refuse to allow a Route 50 parade again.
Chief Spence has told the DOH Route 50 will be shut down for less than 25 minutes – and Kerns must try to keep the parade within that limit.
Following the parade, cookies and cocoa will be served at the firehall pavilion and the library. Santa will be at the library to visit with children, and both the annual town tree lighting and the live Nativity scene will take place there.
The planners need more artificial Christmas trees, lights, extension cords, and power strips. Next Wednesday (Oct. 26) from 6-7:30 p.m., donations can be dropped off at the Living Waters Church, 155 Capon School Street. Financial donations are also welcome.
For opportunities to help with preparations, keep checking the “Light Up Capon Bridge Facebook” page.
Mayor Turner also encouraged participation in the American Legion’s Operation Green Light, lighting the town green from Nov. 6-12. The Legion asks for “just one green light, to let our service members and veterans know we support them each and every day.”
In other business, Mayor Turner noted municipal elections are coming up next summer, and everyone but Councilman Chris Turner will have to run for office. She and Councilwoman Michelle Warnick are at the end of their terms, and everyone else currently serving is an appointee, required to run for office in the next election.
Thrasher project engineer Danny Braham reported the town’s new sewer plant would start up last Thursday, and demolition of the old plant begins this week.
The sewer improvement project should be substantially complete by the end of the year, Braham added, though the ship date for the new generator has been pushed back to March 8, delaying the final completion date.
The council approved an agreement to begin paying town attorney Logan Mantz, who has been working pro bono for the town. Mantz had refused to be paid for his work on the Duff Lane bridge because there was no agreement in place.
The council agreed that Mantz should work with Police Chief Miles Spence on enforcement of the recently passed “nuisance lot” ordinance.
Councilman Chris Turner, who also oversees the town’s water and sewer services, said lead and copper notices were mailed out because testing inside at least one home with lead pipes showed high lead levels. Lead and copper levels in the town water system itself are within acceptable limits.
Beth Reese appeared before the council to report she finds people at economic development meetings are impressed with Capon Bridge, and to call the council’s attention to the importance of the arts on economic development.
