KEYSER — Two people from Hampshire County and 3 from Burlington were among 41 indictments returned by the May term of Mineral County’s grand jury last week.
Among 25 people indicted on felony drug charges were James Nicolas Stemple III of Burlington and William Wayne Wehland and Cody Michael Leeper, both of Romney.
Also indicted were:
• Logan Adam Bowman of Burlington, on 1st-degree sexual abuse; and
• Jacob Wayne Bacorn of Burlington, as a person prohibited from possessing a firearm as well as baiting and feeding restrictions.
