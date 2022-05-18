1
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Supreme Court’s newest member has joined the court in an investiture ceremony.
Justice C. Haley Bunn of Oceana in Wyoming County is the youngest woman to serve in the post, the court said. The ceremony was held last week.
Bunn succeeds Evan Jenkins, who resigned in February. The term expires in 2024.
She graduated with honors from West Virginia University and the West Virginia University College of Law and was in private practice in Charleston before spending seven years as a federal prosecutor.
Bunn prosecuted West Virginia doctors for illegally prescribing opioids, as well as opioid dealers and distributors. After leaving the U.S. attorney’s office, she rejoined Steptoe & Johnson law firm.
2 West Virginia
students named
Presidential Scholars
2
MORGANTOWN — Two students from rival West Virginia high schools have been named Presidential Scholars, the U.S. Department of Education said.
Alice Guo of Morgantown High School and Luke Watson of University High in Morgantown are two of 161 U.S. high school seniors chosen for the honor, the department said. They will be recognized during an online program this summer.
Students are selected by the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars “based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership,” the department said in a news release.
“Throughout one of the most trying periods in our nation’s history and amid our recovery from the pandemic, our students have once again demonstrated their strength and that they have so much to contribute to our country,” Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said.
Applications sought for judicial vacancy
3
CHARLESTON — Applications are being taken for a judicial vacancy in West Virginia.
The vacancy is in the Seventh Judicial Circuit, which covers Logan County.
The deadline to apply is May 18. The application packet is available online.
Any application or letter of recommendation received after the deadline will not be considered, Gov. Jim Justice’s office said.
The application and recommendation letters should be submitted to the Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission, c/o Office of the General Counsel to the Governor, Office of the Governor, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E, Charleston, WV 25305.
Interviews will be held May 25 in Charleston.
Energy assistance program application period extended
4
CHARLESTON — An application period for low-income residents in West Virginia to apply for an energy assistance program has been extended to May 27.
The federally funded program assists eligible state residents in paying home heating bills.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources said eligibility for the benefits is based on income, household size and whether the household is responsible for paying its heating bill. An applicant’s annual income must be at or below 60% of the state median income.
DHHR workers must meet with applicants in cases where a heating emergency exists, the agency said in a news release.
Applications are available at local DHHR offices.
State Fair seeking submissions for art contest
5
LEWISBURG — The State Fair of West Virginia is launching an art contest and invites entries this month.
The image should be 11 inches by 14 inches or 11 inches by 17 inches and done in oil, acrylic, watercolor or pastels.
The entries should show a positive image of the fair or reflect activities of the annual event.
The winning entry will be featured as the 2022 State Fair Print of the Year and will receive a cash prize and a percentage of sales, the fair said in a news release.
“We’ve been able to feature some amazing local artists over the last few years with the official fair portrait,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins said. “We are excited to continue to promote our local artists and can’t wait to see what folks come up with!”
The entry deadline is June 1. Submissions can be emailed to Kellyt@statefairofwv.com.
Higher ed board OKs nursing programs
6
CHARLESTON — A West Virginia higher education governing board approved nursing degree programs at 2 universities last week.
The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission gave the nod to bachelor of science in nursing programs at Concord and Glenville State.
Glenville’s program will be operated starting in fall 2023 through a partnership with Marshall University, while Concord will offer its own nursing program starting next spring.
In December, Gov. Jim Justice cited a nursing shortage caused by the coronavirus pandemic in announcing the state would use federal stimulus funding to aggressively recruit and train nurses over the next 4 years. The 2 new programs are among 27 across the state that have received a total of $25.5 million from the Justice administration.
“We are tremendously grateful to Gov. Justice for providing this historic funding to support the expansion of nursing education programs across West Virginia,” Higher Education Chancellor Sarah Armstrong Tucker said in a news release. “Through these new projects, our postsecondary education community will be better positioned to help shore up West Virginia’s nursing workforce — which, in turn, will help support our nurses working tirelessly on the front lines right now.”
The commission also approved university status for Bluefield State College. The change also must be approved by the state Legislature and the Bluefield State board of governors.
Gov. Justice
announces plans
for new expressway connection
7
WELCH — Gov. Jim Justice visited the site of a planned $147 million highway project that will connect Welch to the Coalfields Expressway.
The five-mile stretch of highway is expected to be completed in 2026.
“This announcement today means we are one step closer to bringing this area of West Virginia to the world once and for all,” Justice said in a media release. “We have waited and waited in southern West Virginia for way too long.”
Justice announced Friday that Bizzack Construction of Lexington, Kentucky, won the bid to build the new highway.
The governor’s office said plans are in the works to build a five-mile stretch of the Coalfields Expressway from Mullens to Twin Falls State Park, and a three-mile link from Twin Falls toward Pineville.
The four-lane Coalfields Expressway that runs from Raleigh County to Wyoming County opened in 2020.
Turnpike upgrade
at Beckley getting finishing touches
8
CHARLESTON — The finishing touches on a 6-lane upgrade of the West Virginia Turnpike in Beckley are getting underway and expected to last about 8 weeks.
The $140 million widening project on the 8-mile stretch was finished last fall, but final paving and striping were delayed to allow holiday traffic to have full access on the heavily traveled road.
Paving and striping will take place between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. to minimize impact on motorists, said Jeff Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority. Delays should be expected until the work is complete. o
