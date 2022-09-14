KEYSER — The local communities are invited to the studio exhibit, A Peace of My Mind, that will be set up on the West Virginia University Potomac State College campus in the Mary F. Shipper Library, Sept. 26 through 29, in Keyser, W.Va. Library hours are Monday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. This exhibit is free and open to the public.
A Peace of My Mind is a multimedia arts project that celebrates our differences as well as our common humanity through storytelling and photographs. This exhibit is created by award-winning photographer John Noltner who uses portraits and personal stories to bridge divides and encourage dialogue around important issues.
A gifted storyteller, Noltner has worked on 4 continents, gathering stories of human courage, grace, and resilience. He has produced projects for national magazines, Fortune 500 companies, and non-profit organizations. A Peace of My Mind reflects his belief that art and storytelling can help individuals, organizations and communities articulate their deepest values and encourage action toward building social capital and community connections.
Additionally, Noltner will be taking photos and collecting stories from the College’s faculty, staff and students built around the question, “What brings you hope?”
He will wrap up the week with a keynote presentation Thursday, Sept. 29, at 6 p.m. in the Davis Conference Center.
“John Noltner’s work is transformative for campuses and communities. I have seen its power to unite communities, challenge them to consider new points of view, heal divides, and facilitate individual growth and self-awareness. While he leads communities in exploring complex and sometimes difficult issues facing society, he does so with unfailing positivity and a spirit of coming together,” Interim Campus President Chris Gilmer said.
“We invite and encourage the entire campus community and all of the residents of the Potomac Valley to join us for a week-long exploration of our theme: ‘What brings you hope?’” said Shannon Meek, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Specialist for the College.
“John will come and go, but if we make the best use of his time with us, his profound messages of unity and hope will stay with us long after he has gone,” President Gilmer concluded.
A Peace of My Mind exhibit is sponsored by the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Questions about the week or the exhibit should be directed to Shannon Meek at Shannon.Meek@mail.wvu.edu
