KEYSER — The local communities are invited to the studio exhibit, A Peace of My Mind, that will be set up on the West Virginia University Potomac State College campus in the Mary F. Shipper Library, Sept. 26 through 29, in Keyser, W.Va. Library hours are Monday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. This exhibit is free and open to the public.

A Peace of My Mind is a multimedia arts project that celebrates our differences as well as our common humanity through storytelling and photographs. This exhibit is created by award-winning photographer John Noltner who uses portraits and personal stories to bridge divides and encourage dialogue around important issues.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.