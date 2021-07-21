The kindness of strangers
Editor:
No greater tribute to the beauty of living in Hampshire County exists than my experience on June 23. I was driving along Route 50 in Augusta when the front wheel fell off my car and rolled across the street.
By the time I had pulled onto the tiny shoulder of road, almost two dozen other drivers and their passengers had stopped to wave traffic along, search for the wheel, and do other things which helped me and oncoming vehicles. Two fellows even put the spare on.
None of these folks were known to me personally, yet after things were made safe every single one of them spoke to me to be sure I was okay before going on their way. This is what we do: we see a neighbor in need and we jump in to help.
Thanks and blessings to all these wonderful people.
Denise Rouse, Slanesville o
