An American response
Editor:
I’d like to say to anyone whom disliked the front page buck. Do y’all realize that hunting has been an American heritage for hundreds of years? It takes firearms training, skills, patience and lots of dedication and hard work.
She is a proud hunter and is preserving her memories and heritage for all to see, and I see no problem. So it’s ok to harvest a buck as long as you feed others but not yourself? Approximately 1 third of that weight ( approx. 50 lbs.) will be venison for her family. A big savings in cash. This is very appropriate for this time of year.
More people hunt and approve this picture than just you and a small handfulll of crybabies. Now to respond to the second left leaning letter writter. This Country has been built on religious freedoms for ALL! If you choose Satan over God...that’s on you...good luck with that.
Our Constitution is important to all who live in America...not just for “Patriots” like me, but you too! You can’t cherry pick through it and reject what doesn’t sound good to you. Our First Amendment gives us relious freedoms and also gives you the right to cry and complain about the first half of that amendment in which we are entitled to worship.
You signaled that you are an Atheist and isn’t that all of our rights to believe what we want? We should all be American “Patriots” by default lol...this ain’t China!
Randy Davis, Delray
Never looked better
Editor:
The Town of Romney and all-around Hampshire County has never looked more festive than it does this year in spite of COVID-19. Thank you to everyone who has worked so diligently to make this happen! We look forward to having this level of holiday spirit continue annually, especially with the return of all of the favorite events that have had to be cancelled this year.
Charlie and Joanne Snead, Springfield
Bright promise
Editor:
In what has been a most diﬃcult year for all involved in the education of our children, we encourage high school or home-schooled students residing in Morgan or Hampshire Counties to apply for the 2021 Bright Scholarship. It is intended for students in 9th through 12th grades to support a summer project, and is estimated this year to be worth up to $2,500 or so. The application deadline is April 1, 2021.
We are looking for exciting, out of the box, proposals with clear intellectual and/or artistic merit in any STEAM topic (science, technology, engineering, arts or math). By arts we mean literature, performing arts, media arts or visual arts.
Previous Bright Scholars have taken advanced training in classical ballet and modern dance, studied architecture, used large telescopes, experienced what being a doctor is really like, honed their sight-reading skills in advanced string ensembles, worked on GPS-related problems in Morgan County, taken drawing lessons and studied double bass in jazz band. A 2016/17 Bright Scholar from Berkeley Springs High School is now a budding neuroscientist at an Ivy League university.
The Bright Scholarship application is available from high school counsellors and websites, and at www.ewvcf.org. Amy Pancake (304-822-7200 and apancake@ewvcf.org) at the Eastern West Virginia Community Foundation will be pleased to answer questions.
Harold and Jan Bright, Winchester o
