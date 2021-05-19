CAPON BRIDGE — The Town Council has decided how to pay for the bridge the courts have ordered the town to replace on Duff Lane.
A public hearing on financing the Duff Lane bridge — at which no one appeared to speak — was held just before last week’s Town Council meeting.
Following the hearing, the council voted to approve an ordinance authorizing the construction of the bridge, for an amount not to exceed $300,000.
The town must borrow the money, but plans to use proceeds of the 1% sales tax that went into effect last summer to make payments on the loan, reducing the amount of money the town will have available for street repairs, but avoiding an increase in the tax burden on town citizens.
In other business:
• Mary Billings gave an update on the Capon Bridge Revitalization Group’s School Street project, including efforts the group is making to secure funding from Biden’s American Rescue Plan, given its emphasis on infrastructure improvements.
Billings said Hampshire County Development Authority Executive Secretary Eileen Johnson was helping with the group’s efforts and encouraged CBRG members to attend a training session in Martinsburg.
The group will also be submitting the project to Sen. Joe Manchin, who is accepting information on programs that might be good candidates for earmarks — programs funded directly by Congress. They will also apply for a grant through the federal Transportation Alternatives program.
• The council reversed an earlier decision to upgrade its Frontier internet, after what was described as “the Frontier runaround” trying to schedule service. Instead, the town will give HardyNet a try.
Council member Michelle Warnick agreed to take charge of plans for a citizens recognition ceremony on June 8, tentatively scheduled to take place before the start of the town council meeting.
• The town council reacted enthusiastically when former Mayor Steve Sirbaugh, who chairs the town building commission, suggested honoring members of the HHS basketball team that did so well in the state tournament.
• Beth Giffin Delawder was appointed to the library board to fill the vacancy created by the loss of Lucy Giffin.
