ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Commission will send letters to the Potomac Regional Jail, the state Department of Corrections and local legislators, expressing concern over the availability of drugs at the county jail.
Commissioner Bob Hott asked for the letters at the Sept. 28 evening meeting.
West Virginia’s jails have a drug problem recognized as serious enough by Gov. Jim Justice that he approved using funds from the $37 million opioid settlement with the McKesson Corporation in 2019 to purchase body package scanners for prisons and regional jails to use to intercept drugs and other contraband (like cellphones and weapons), according to a July 27, 2019 article in the Charleston Gazette-Mail.
At the time, the Potomac Regional Jail in Augusta was the only regional jail in the state not using body scanners. It would appear that funding for them has not prevented drugs from reaching inmates, since Hott said there have been several overdoses in the past few months.
“We put them in jail for drug problems and they keep on getting drugs,” he complained, pointing out that the jail is being paid $48.25 a day for each Hampshire County inmate. He noted overdoses at the jail place a burden on sheriff’s deputies and volunteer rescue squads.
The commissioners agreed to send the requested letter, adding “every delegate serving on the corrections board” to the list of recipients.
In other business:
• The Hampshire and Mineral County Health Departments are applying for a $3 million grant from HUD to be used for a climate-controlled room for vaccines, a mobile health unit and a building for storage of personal protective equipment.
The county qualifies due to the number of low-income residents, and the commissioners noted that the funding would be separate from the funding the county is receiving for Covid relief.
• The commissioners heard from a property owner who has been charged an ambulance fee for a hunting cabin that had been rendered uninhabitable by an application of chlordane and is used only for storage.
The commissioners were told that the cabin had been tested in September 2016 and found to have dangerous levels of the pesticide, and agreed it might be eligible to be exonerated from the ambulance fee as uninhabitable from that date on.
However, they said this would have to be done through the assessor’s office, to which documentation should be submitted.
