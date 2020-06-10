Hampshire County Health Department: 304-496-9640
WVDHHR COVID-19 information hotline: 1-800-877-4304
Valley Health Coronavirus Hotline: 540-536-0380
Salvation Army Emotional and Spiritual Care hotline: 844-458-4673
CDC Disaster Distress Helpline: 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746
National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233
The most common COVID-19 symptoms are
You can still carry the virus if you are not showing any symptoms, but it’s good to know what to look for.
Businesses are reopening in West Virginia. This means that everything is finally back to normal, right?
No. It is important to keep engaging in preventative activities such as limiting public outings, wearing a face covering when in public and washing your hands often and thoroughly. Because this plan has been put into place, it does not mean that all restrictions are lifted and that we are out of the woods.
Be smart, be safe and be patient.
Are masks required in West Virginia?
Facemasks are not required in public places in West Virginia right now, however it is still highly recommended that folks wear them when out and about, especially in places where it is difficult to socially distance.
Remember that these masks are most effective when covering both your mouth and your nose, because COVID-19 can be spread through respiratory droplets when you cough, sneeze or even talk.
Homemade masks do the trick just fine. Ask around your community so see who might be making masks that you might be able to purchase. Gina’s Soft Cloths on Main Street in Romney are selling different sizes and styles of masks, so reach out if you have any questions or wish to purchase a homemade mask.
When someone in our community is sick, why are we only sometimes allowed to know where they work?
The Hampshire County Health Department does not release any identifying information about their patients. When the Review reports further information, it’s because that information has been made available to us.
For example, with the employee at the Romney Sheetz being tested positive for COVID-19, Sheetz Corporate released information about the location where the individual worked, and because so many people come and go through Sheetz, we relayed that information to the public. We are most likely to report information about these cases where the public is likely to have come into contact with the infected individual.
The Review believes that cases involving all publicly accessible places are top priority to report. The releasing of initial information is the decision of the individual businesses and organizations.
All of this stress is really taking an emotional toll on me. What can I do to cope with this and manage my stress?
• Take time to unwind and separate yourself from watching or reading the news. Constantly being immersed in COVID-19 news can be extremely difficult.
• Take care of your body. Try to exercise when you can, eat as healthy as possible, get enough sleep and avoid alcohol and drugs.
• Connect with others. Take this time to check in with your friends and family. Talking to others might help you manage your own emotions and stress, and it solidifies having a support system.
My business fits into the guidelines for reopening, how can I be sure that I am keeping both my employees and the community safe?
The CDC outlines that public spaces, workplaces, businesses, schools and homes should all follow a 3-step plan to keep the community safe.
- Develop your plan: create a system for keeping surfaces and areas clean, prioritizing frequently touched surfaces, while keeping in mind what supplies are needed for maintaining the system.
- Implement your plan: clean visibly dirty surfaces prior to disinfection, use appropriate disinfectant products and follow directions on product labels regarding necessary contact time.
- Maintain and revise your plan: you may need to adjust your plan based on supply availability. Continue to wash hands regularly and thoroughly, use face coverings and stay home if you are sick. Continuing these practices will reduce the risk of COVID-19 being contracted or passed.
For detailed information on the best ways to be safe during the stages of reopening, see the CDC website under “Reopening Guidance for Cleaning and Disinfecting.”
As always, pay attention to any guidance or direction from the Hampshire County Health Department regarding local approaches to reopening.
Lots of advice I’m reading says “wash your hands often.” How often should I be washing my hands?
The CDC outlines the times when you should be washing your hands anyway (for example, before eating, after using the toilet, after touching an animal, after touching garbage, etc.), but during the pandemic you should also be cleaning your hands after you’ve been in a public place and touched an item that might have been frequently touched by other people. These items include
Remember, when you’re washing your hands, scrub for at least 20 seconds and make sure that you scrub the backs of your hands, between your fingers and under your nails.
How long does the virus stay on surfaces?
• Coronaviruses can remain on different surfaces for a varying amount of time, so it’s important to be mindful and disinfect surfaces frequently.
• Coronaviruses can remain the longest (5 days) on metal (like doorknobs and silverware) and ceramics (dishes and mugs). Other surfaces such as paper, wood and glass can house the virus for up to 4 or 5 days.
• Be sure to disinfect all surfaces and heavily-used objects in your home daily and continue to keep your hands clean.
I can’t find disinfectant supplies in any nearby stores! How can I make my own?
The CDC writes that you can add 1/3 cup of bleach per gallon of water to make a bleach cleaning solution, or 4 teaspoons of bleach to a quart of water. Their website has complete disinfection guidance.
I’ve been ordering lots of items online. Should I be worried about the virus being on packages that are delivered to my home?
• Ordering items online offers a layer of protection against COVID-19 because it limits contact with other people.
• According to the World Health Organization, the risk of contracting COVID-19 from packages shipped from China is nearly non-existent. As far as domestically shipped packages, the WHO stated, “the likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low, and the risk of catching the virus that causes COVID-19 from a package that has been moved, traveled and exposed to different conditions and temperature is also low.”
• Quarantine: used to keep someone who might have been exposed to COVID-19 away from others. People who are self-quarantining stay separate from others, helping to limit further spread of the virus.
• Isolation: used to separate sick people from healthy people. Sick people in isolation should stay home and avoid contact with others by staying in a specific “sick” bedroom or space, using a different bathroom.
• Outbreak: an epidemic spread throughout a small, limited geographical area.
• Social distance: avoiding close contact with others (close contact is considered 6 feet)
• PPE: Personal protective equipment, including facemasks, gloves and face shields. Limited amounts of PPE statewide for various organizations have been an additional challenge associated with COVID-19.
• Community spread: also called “community transmission,” this refers to the circulation of a disease among people in a certain area who have had a) no recent travel to an affected area or b) no close link to another confirmed case.
• Incubation period: the time between when an individual is infected by a virus until they notice symptoms of the disease. The COVID-19 incubation period is around 2-14 days, researchers say.
• Respiratory droplets: when talking or breathing, droplets may escape our noses and mouths. When we cough or sneeze, these droplets are pushed further out into the air. This is one of the ways COVID-19 spreads through direct transmission. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.