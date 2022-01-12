Filing for the 2022 elections opened quietly Monday for races involving Hampshire County.
Four incumbents filed to keep their old jobs and a school employee filed for the Board of Education.
Rep. Alex Mooney filed for the 2nd Congressional District seat he now holds, a race that is likely to include Rep. David McKinley as well.
West Virginia lost a seat in Congress starting with this year’s election. The new map splits the state into a north-south configuration with half of Mooney’s old district in each of the new ones.
State Sen. Charles Trump filed for a 3rd term representing the 15th District, which includes all of Hampshire County.
County Clerk Eric Strite and Conservation District Supervisor J.W. See III both filed to retain their offices.
Trump and Strite are Republicans; the conservation office is nonpartisan.
Longtime aide Kim Poland filed for school board. She is the daughter of former board President Jean Shoemaker. If elected, Poland would have to resign her job to serve on the board.
Three board seats are up for election this year. Current Board President Debbie Champ has said she will not run again. The other 2 seats are held by Ed Morgan and Dee Dee Rinker.
As of Tuesday morning, nobody had filed for either the 88th nor 89th delegate districts, county commissioner, circuit clerk, Romney town recorder or Romney Town Council, which has 5 openings.
Filing continues through Jan. 29. The primary election is May 10. Romney’s municipal election is June 14.
Candidates in county races file at the County Courthouse. Legislative and Congressional candidates file with the Secretary of State. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.