The Romney Police Department is asking for any information anyone may have in helping locate this missing juvenile, Morgan Mullen. She is 15 years old, approximately 5’5, and 126 pounds. Morgan was last known to be wearing a grey sweatshirt, dark sweatpants, and socks but no shoes. She also had a white blanket with black lettering and red dots on it with her. Morgan was last seen on 1/26/21 in the Ft. Ashby area. Anyone with any information please
contact the Romney Police Department.

