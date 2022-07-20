The 150-acre hidden gem includes a variety of rare plants and animals and an incredible rock formation called Raven Rocks.
“It’s a special place, ecologically,” said Everett Behr, the youngest Ice Mountain docent at 11 years old.
“Part of the mountain is a jumble of boulders on a slope that traps and retains cold air all year,” Everett explained. At the base of the mountain are “vents” where the cold air flows out, even on warmer days. “It’s really cool to feel the vents,” Everett grinned.
Steve Bailes is a North River Mills local and often hiked on Ice Mountain as a kid. He now coordinates the docents.
“Access to Ice Mountain Preserve is only permitted through hikes led by a trained docent under the agreement with The Nature Conservancy. The hike is free.”
“Hopefully, people will visit the mountain and develop an appreciation and want to help protect the mountain,” Steve remarked. “Ice Mountain is a very fragile eco-system.”
Everett started his training as a docent when he was 10 years old. He has already co-led hikes for more than 50 people. Everett took the training with his mother because… “she has to drive me, I can’t drive.” His mother, Virginia Behr, said that she is pretty much hands-off and lets Everett run the show.
“Everett has a real eagerness for learning and sharing what he learns,” beamed Virginia. When Everett leads a hike he hops up on a bench to talk to the hikers.
When asked what he liked about Ice Mountain Everett explained, “You get to go on a great hike and it gives me a chance to teach people.”
The hikes start in the historic village of North River Mills. On a warm Saturday morning, I met Ken Cardwell.
He is usually helping the Hampshire County Arts Council or the Hampshire County Convention and Visitors Bureau, but Ken is always willing to lead a hike on Ice Mountain.
We sat on the edge of the long rambling porch of the old Miller House, chatting before the registered hikers arrived.
“This is a special place. People are really happy to be here,” Ken remarked.
The hikers arrived, we covered ourselves with sun tan lotion and bug spray and headed out on our hike. We crossed the overgrown fields, which Ken noted as private property, before entering the woods. We traveled down the rocky path observing the various plants along the trail.
Ken stopped our troop of hikers at the “grand vent,” one of the larger openings at the base of Ice Mountain. He pulled out a digital thermometer to get the air temperature. Ken read the results, “85 degrees.” We all nodded in agreement. I wiped the sweat off the back of my neck, it was a bit humid too.
Ken pointed his digital gadget to the back of the vent. Ken smiled, “33 degrees.” Impressed, one by one the visitors reached their hands into the vent to experience the cold air, well, first hand.
We passed a few more vents as we continued our hike.
“The cold air coming from the vents creates an environment for plants that are usually found much farther north,” Ken explained, pointing out some of the rare plants. “Bristly rose is usually found in cold climates such as Siberia, the Yukon or other extra cold climates.”
After a stop on the swinging bridge across the North River, we started the upward climb to Raven Rocks. “I’ll set my altimeter at the base and measure how many feet we climb,” Ken said.
When we reached the top and climbed onto Raven Rocks the expansive landscape unfolded before us. Time to relax and take in the view.
“We climbed 270 feet,” Ken announced. He pointed out the local landmarks, “Over there is the Baker Farm. Down there you can see the North River.”
After a group photo with the white puffy clouds hanging in the sky behind us, we headed back down to North River Mills. One of the travelers said as we returned to the Miller House, “That was an awesome hike.”
To schedule a docent-led hike go to: http://www.stevebailes.org/icemountain/request.php.
I can see why Ken is an Ice Mountain docent, vice president of the Hampshire County Arts Council and secretary at the Hampshire County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
And why an 11-year-old boy wants to share what he learns about the incredible nature that surrounds us. It is their passion for the people and places that make this county what it is.
The special places like the Ice Mountain Preserve — and the people like Everett and Ken — are just around the corner.
