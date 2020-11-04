In 1941, 1,633 bushels of tomatoes were harvested. In 1943, 30,000 gallons of milk came from the cattle housed in and around the barn.
WVSDB purchased the 140 acres between Route 28 and the South Branch Valley railroad tracks in 1902. The state-of-the-art barn was erected in 1930.
And what a barn it was — starting with the understanding that it’s 3 barns in 1, with 74-foot-by-36-foot barns on each end and a connecting 43-by-30-foot section in the middle.
It could hold 60 cows and 8 horses. The loft could hold 100 tons of hay. A 14-by-37-foot silo could hold another 100 tons.
Feed room floors were concrete; stall floors were cork. Feed bins were galvanized and stalls had automated water. Milking machines were installed.
The barn and farm provided food for WVSDB students and practical working experience for them as well. Food produced there went to a cannery on the main campus for students to process for both the schools and other state institutions.
But times change and over the decades the barn fell into disuse — and then disrepair.
Starting in the 1950s, the farmlands around it were peeled off, lot by lot — for Hampshire Memorial Hospital, for the State Police Barracks, for the Romney Business Park and Potomac Center and the Romney Wastewater Treatment Plant — until only 10 acres remained.
Last month the barn and those 10 acres became the property of the Town of Romney.
And now the question is can the barn be saved?
It’s iconic. It probably belongs on the National Register of Historic Places.
And it has holes in the roof, sagging doors and a host of other problems.
Nonetheless, Mayor Beverly Keadle is proud to have it in the town’s possession — finally — although I suspect she would have been happier to have had it 2 years ago when she first asked for it.
The process of transferring the property began with a request to the State Board of Education (which runs WVSDB) to let it go.
Keadle already had the blessing of Mark Gandolfi, then superintendent of the schools (he left in May). But the State Board of Ed didn’t vote on the request in November 2018; that got delayed until the next spring because, you know, lawyers have to get their hands on these things and make sure all the i’s are dotted and t’s are crossed.
And then the division of history and culture had to sign off on it. And the attorney general’s office had to write the deed transfer and research the title.
And then a 3-member panel headed by the governor had to sign off on it, and that’s a panel that meets only when there’s need, only in person and definitely not in the midst of a COVID-19 pandemic.
So the barn sat through 2 more winters of snow and ice and wind and rain nipping at it.
And all the town and lovers of the barn could do was sit and watch.
Now, it’s in the town’s hands and Mayor Keadle is searching for $2,500 to buy heavy-duty tarps to cover the 8 or 9 holes in the roof this winter while the town figures out what to do with the property.
By the end an impromptu meeting last Thursday afternoon at Town Hall, she had $1,500 in hand and the dozen or 15 people attending were working out a plan to get the tarps up this month.
Other immediate priorities: clearing the brush growing up around it and cleaning out the decades of unwanted stuff dumped inside.
This is the 2nd stab at saving the barn in the last decade. WVSDB Superintendent Lynn Boyer and finance director Patsy Shank (who was superintendent before Boyer) did research on the barn and tried to get a Save the Barn movement going in 2012.
“It’s a work in progress. We are looking back to preserve the past while looking at the future,” Shank said at the time.
Keadle could say the same thing today.
After last Thursday’s meeting, count me in that chorus as well. It looks like the barn can be saved and there’s no doubt it ought to be.
The alternative is discouraging — tear down the iconic structure and then figure out what to do with the acreage.
What we need now is money, and the town has been pretty good at finding grants over the last 10 years. A spot on the National Register of Historic Places would be nice too.
As to what we’ll do with it, think community gatherings, preserving and promoting history — and maybe entertainment with the right vision and stewardship.
Mayor Keadle is open to ideas for its use, volunteers to help – and, of course, donations to pay for it.
