Historic Landmarks Commission members Carol Shaw, Steve Bailes, Bob Smith and Alanna McGuinn, pictured with Chair Jean Shoemaker as she signs the Cemetery Survey contract during the organization’s meeting last Wednesday, Aug. 30.
ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Landmarks Commission met last Wednesday to officially sign the Cemetery Survey Contract.
The group met last week at the old courthouse in Romney to sign the contract with Aurora Research Associates and discuss various issues related to burial and other historical sites peppering Hampshire County.
Dan Oates, one of the group’s representatives and local historian, gave additional information for those seeking records of area burial sites.
The Genealogy Room at the Hampshire County Public Library in Romney houses a database of sites – though it’s limited in the number of sites listed. Oates suggested that findagrave.org might be helpful for those seeking information. HistoricHampshire.org is also a resource.
