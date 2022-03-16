ROMNEY — The forlorn shell of the WVSDB administration building still sits on its about-170-year-old spot in Romney, but it may not for much longer.
A WVMetroNews report from last Thursday revealed that state superintendent Clayton Burch has plans to move forward with the WVSDB admin building site, and that includes cleaning up the salvageable bricks leftover from the blaze.
“I have gotten so many requests for the bricks of that building. We will be saving those bricks that survived,” Burch confirmed to WVMetroNews.
The state official added that the site itself would go through a “cleansing abatement process,” and that the bricks will be saved to “use for some purpose as we move forward.”
The exact future of the bricks is still unclear, though several Romney community members, WVSDB alumni as well as current and past staff have all taken to Facebook to voice their desire to possess one of the bricks from the site, if the bricks are to be distributed.
Romney’s Stephen Davis worked at the school from 1971 until 2011, and he said that the bricks matter to people connected with the school.
“The bricks are important to the deaf community and others who spent their careers working at WVSDB,” he said, adding that he believes school alumni should have 1st rights when it comes to the salvaged bricks, and parents of alumni and students as well as staff should all have a say in the matter.
Burch’s comments don’t reveal what exactly will happen with the bricks, but imply that down the road, there’s a possibility for interested parties to have access to a brick from the Romney landmark.
“It was really sad to see that historic building burn the way it did,” Burch said. “Fortunately that is not a building we were utilizing for children.”
While the building wasn’t being used by students, it did house the school’s Internet, phone and security systems. There were no student records harmed in the fire, however; since administrative offices were moved out of the historic building this summer, the records moved with them.
Many pieces of antique furniture, as well as the iconic face of the building, were destroyed in the blaze. Last week, state and national fire investigators closed the investigation after a brief 6 days, unable to determine a cause because of the sheer amount of damage the pre-Civil-War building sustained.
As of Tuesday morning, there is no official word from the state Department of Education on the long-term fate of the site. The caution tape that previously surrounded the charred structure was replaced by a fence last week, while the campus remains open for community members.
