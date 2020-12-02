Ladd, 17, balances Brushy Ridge Farm, schoolwork
The grand opening at 17-year-old Ladd’s Brushy Ridge farm stand in Slanesville was Nov. 21, and she said she was feeling the jitters that day.
“I was very excited and nervous, but everyone was super nice and supportive,” she said. “I am super appreciative of all the support I have been given.”
Ladd said the opening went smoothly, with raffles and cookie giveaways for folks who came to check out the new digs.
The HHS senior started her pig farm in 6th grade, and she said she has been receiving lots of positive feedback about her pork.
“It makes me so happy, because it feels like the years of all my hard work have finally paid off,” she said. “It really means a lot to me to see how this farm has grown throughout this journey.”
Ladd’s farm stand sells made-in-West-Virginia items only, and her pork roast is one of her favorite items she sells because “homegrown is better,” even though she admits she isn’t the biggest meat-eater. Even the Brushy Ridge Farm t-shirts she sells are made in the Mountain State, in Morgantown.
The pandemic has posed a litany of challenges to the teen and her business plan, from construction material shortages, electrical supply shortages, freezer shortages and more.
“The butcher is more popular than your favorite hairdresser,” Ladd explained. “It was definitely frustrating, but we are thankful to be up and running now.”
Ladd was set to be on the HHS Italian Exchange this year, an honored annual tradition that happens each November through the school, but with the pandemic making travel dicey, that plan fell through.
“My family took COVID-19 very seriously from the start,” she said. “It is a bummer, not being able to go this year, but I would not have a shop today. I probably wouldn’t even have a farm. I am just thankful my family and I are safe and healthy, and hopefully I’ll be able to travel there someday.”
The farm stand is cautious with COVID precautions, she added. Everyone is required to wear masks, and surfaces that have been touched are sanitized after customers leave.
While Ladd has joined the business world, she’s still a student who has to balance her schoolwork, her farm stand and everything else going on.
“Balancing school with the farm and the business has definitely been hard,” she admitted. “It’s very easy to get behind with schoolwork whenever I have other projects going on and getting the animals prepared for the winter.”
She added that her teachers are “awesome” and “super helpful,” and she’s still looking for the perfect balance. It helps, she said, that the pressure is off her shoulders a little bit now that the stand has been open a few days, but it seems that good news travels fast, and far.
“I am super appreciative of all the support I have been given,” Ladd said. “I even had people visit and tell me that the news of my farm stand has traveled all the way to Washington, D.C.”
