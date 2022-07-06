OAKLAND, Md. — A Romney man has pled guilty to 1st-degree assault.
Ian Riley Hornagold, 26, pled guilty in Garrett County Circuit Court last week. Related charges were dismissed. Judge Michael Twigg postponed sentencing until later this month.
Hornagold was arrested and charged by Oakland Police in May 2021 after he was reported by security personnel to have brandished a gun when he was being directed to vacate a restricted area. When he was told the police were being called, Hornagold fled the area.
Officers with the Garrett County sheriff’s office, Maryland State Police and Maryland Natural Resources Police assisted the search for Hornagold. He was located and apprehended near Oakland’s train station along Liberty Street a short time after. His gun was found behind businesses along North Third Street.
