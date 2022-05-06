Voters in Hampshire County's 19th Precinct have a new polling place for Tuesday's election.
The County Clerk's office learned today that it cannot use the DNR office on Depot Street as a polling place, so instead 19th Precinct voters will cast their ballots at the Romney Elementary School cafeteria on School Street.
"We're sorry to make this change this late, but we have no choice," County Clerk Eric Strite said Friday afternoon.
Signs will be posted at the DNR office Tuesday directing voters to Romney Elementary School.
The school will now be the polling site for 3 precincts. In addition to 19, the 16th Precinct will vote at the cafeteria. 17th Precinct voters will cast their ballots at the school's library.
"The cafeteria is big enough to handle 2 precincts," Strite said. "We've done it before."
The 19th Precinct runs from Romney's northern border along the east side of Route 28 to the South Branch and extends east nearly to Jersey Mountain Road.
Voting runs from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
