Burlington Auxiliary members (front row left to right) Letha Caplinger, Angel Alt, Cindi Clark, Cheryl George, (back row) Brad Ryan, Harold George, Jeff Pyle and Barbara Rexrode meet to discuss festival plans.
BURLINGTON — A celebration that began with hands and peelers, Burlington’s Old-Fashioned Apple Harvest Festival is now poised to celebrate its golden 50th anniversary this October.
What began in 1973 as a modest gathering, the apple harvest festival has since grown into a regional attraction, drawing visitors from neighboring states and beyond.
“We started with hands and peelers,” reminisced Burlington Auxiliary member Harold George, one of the festival’s few pioneers who lent a helping hand by peeling apples during its first occurrence.
Burlington’s famous apple butter, which uses hundreds of bushels from Shanholtz Orchards apples, now requires more than peelers and far, far more hands.
“To do good every day, I gotta have 200 bushels of apples peeled, cut and cored – every day,” George said.
He added that the ideal number of volunteers needed for the apple butter-making process is around 125 daily, but they don’t always get that, and each year, the folks in Burlington sell out of apple butter by Sunday. Resource Development Manager Cindy Pyles said that last year was an especially low yield due to fewer volunteers.
George noted that the new peeler that replaced the 1942 peeler that burned in the 2020 fire still needs fine-tuning. The older peeler ran eight hours straight without any hiccups, and this new one runs for two hours before it has to stop. George said that the person responsible for fine-tuning the new machine did not finish his job, leaving them to figure it out on their own.
The Burlington Auxiliary and a dedicated team of volunteers play a pivotal role in crafting apple butter and organizing the enjoyable event filled with music, different food vendors, artisan vendors, a grand feature parade, a car show and many other activities.
Since this is the 50th anniversary, the auxiliary decided to do sponsorships, where different business can show their support for the festival. Big banners will find drivers reminding residents (and out of staters) of the festival in October.
All proceeds from these efforts support childcare, youth and family services via the Burlington United Methodist Family Services.
Interested volunteers can head to Burlington from Oct. 2-6, between sunrise and sunset. The festival is on Saturday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 8.
