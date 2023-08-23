Burlington Auxiliary members

Burlington Auxiliary members (front row left to right) Letha Caplinger, Angel Alt, Cindi Clark, Cheryl George, (back row) Brad Ryan, Harold George, Jeff Pyle and Barbara Rexrode meet to discuss festival plans.

BURLINGTON — A celebration that began with hands and peelers, Burlington’s Old-Fashioned Apple Harvest Festival is now poised to celebrate its golden 50th anniversary this October.

What began in 1973 as a modest gathering, the apple harvest festival has since grown into a regional attraction, drawing visitors from neighboring states and beyond.

