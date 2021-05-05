ROMNEY — To celebrate warmer weather and the new beginnings of spring, the arts Co-op in Romney is hosting their 1st-ever Mayfaire this weekend, welcoming community members to enjoy art demonstrations, live music and more.
Rio artist Julie Cook described the Mayfaire event as a “slow open house.”
“We’re open, things are starting to percolate,” Cook said.
This weekend’s event will see demonstrations from artists such as Mary Fulloon, who will be demonstrating mandala rock painting, Nancy Judd, an award-winning watercolorist and fiber artist who will be showing folks some tips and tricks with knitting and Dave Martin, co-founder of the Co-op, who will demonstrate the creative potential of 3D printing.
Jim Morris, a musician and instrument maker, teaches the Ukulele Club and has performed all over the state. He’ll be talking music and showing his handiwork at the open house as well.
John D’Amico will be demonstrating airbrush techniques, and the Opera Singing Chef, Romney’s Elizabeth Podsiadlo, will be providing treats at the event.
Cook, who is an artist, muralist and sculptor, will be also demonstrating hand building in clay.
The event will be on Friday, May 7 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturday, May 8 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
“People have been scared to move,” Cook said. “We’ll be following Covid protocols, and it’s not going to be big. We’re getting as many artists as we can.”
The Co-op is ushering in the hopefulness of spring with some new beginnings of their own, including the development of a website. The website will see an attached calendar for classes at the Co-op, now that small groups are beginning to reconvene.
The Artists-in-Residence are continuing their work in their studios in the back room of the Co-op. Folks interested in stopping by to meet the artists, see their work and hear about their creative process are highly encouraged to visit the Co-op, which is tucked away at 56 S. Marsham Street in Romney.
To follow along with happenings, classes and other news from the Co-op, folks can find them on Facebook at “Hampshire Co. Marketplace & Co-op,” or call their new phone number, 304-822-5150.
The new website, which is still underway, is www.hampshirecoop.org.
