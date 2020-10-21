Long days and a special time for butchering
While no rules were written on how to run a subsistence farm, rules nonetheless were created for you.
The No. 1 issue was that everyone had to eat. So, the farm was naturally organized around growing and preparing food to be consumed by humans and animals that were required to produce the food for humans. All you worried about was having a house, clothes on your back and food.
Very seldom was the farm left unattended. The farm was your life.
This automatically required structure, from preparing for planting to actually planting, gathering and preserving food for consumption. While these farmers were poor, they were gainfully self-employed with expectations for production. From an exceedingly early age this created values that would follow them their entire lives.
Life on the farm started about 4:30 a.m. Up and prepare for the day; fill the wood box, milk the cows, harness up the horses, feed the hogs and chickens, let the sheep out of the barn, and fix a full breakfast.
Dad told me many times in the winter when it was dark the only way he could find the horses was to wait until they shorted.
Everybody had breakfast together at 6:30.
They had no electricity, but they had a radio that ran on dry cell batteries. During breakfast, they could listen long enough to get the weather and news. Other than that, the only time one might listen to the radio was Saturday evening when the Wheeling Jamboree came on WWVA.
Other than that you were not allowed to listen to the radio; you had to save the dry cell batteries.
When you went to school, you walked 3 miles to the Willow Tree one-room schoolhouse. Nobody missed school, not for rain or snow. In really bad weather, granddad let the kids ride the horse to school. Once at school they would switch the horse on the backside and home he came.
In working the fields, you were generally in the field by 7:30. Depending on what you were doing you worked until noon, grandmother rang the dinner bell to inform you dinner was ready. I still have that bell.
One hour off for dinner and back to work. You left the field around 4:30. You took the horses to the stable and rubbed them down, did the evening milking, and got the sheep in the sheep shed.
You had supper around 6. Depending upon the time of year especially summertime, you very well might go back to work to, for instance, bring in hay, or thresh oats or wheat. In the fall with a full moon you may hand pick corn until midnight.
Otherwise, bedtime in granddad’s house was 8 p.m.
They were long days and hard work but, in many cases, you were not alone. In those days almost all work was done by hand, which meant it made it difficult for one man with a young family to do all the work by himself.
In most cases the greater community, family and neighbors, contributed to the required labor to get crops planted and harvested. This was part of the unstated community responsibility.
On Jersey Mountain this concept manifested itself in many ways. This included getting in peaches, cherries and apples. Many times, this included whole families, which made the work a lot more fun
For our family, at least, nothing could beat butchering day. This was a day of extreme hard work. We butchered and put up 4 hogs all in one day, but it was a complete family affair.
In the Mulledy family, everyone had their Saturday for butchering in the month of November. Granddad’s day was the Saturday before Thanksgiving. Uncle George, the week before and Uncle Bill, who owned the Mulledy home place, always had Thanksgiving Day.
Regarding butchering day, most people have totally forgotten about what happened to the hog. What does it mean to butcher a hog?
After the hog has been killed, it is bathed in a tub of scalding hot water. The hair is scraped from the skin. The hog is then hung up and the intestines are removed.
The head was removed, and the hog was sawed in half. At that point the hams and shoulders were cut off and they were laid aside to cool out and be prepared to be sugar cured.
By the way, the term used for doing this was called “bucking up” the hog
Back in those days’ pork chops did not exist. The loins were cut out in one long strip, this was known as tenderloin. Old timers called it tender line. It was cut into pieces to be canned.
The spareribs were sawed into pieces small enough to be canned. The side meat was cut out and it was processed into sugar-cured bacon or pork belly.
Now what was left was a lot of less desirable meat, but it had to be used and frankly the use of these parts of the hog came with our ancestors from Germany, England, Ireland and Scotland.
The skin on the head and ears along with the tongue and brains were removed. The remaining carcass was picked clean of all fat and lean meat.
Granddad had 2 outside cooking pots – one filled with boiling water which was known as the pudden (pudding) pot, and the other used for rendering lard.
All the fat was cut into small pieces and dumped into the rendering pot. There it would cook until the fat had been liquefied. At this point the liquid was ladled off and put into containers. This product was lard.
The rest of the hog went into the pudden pot except the intestines and enough lean meat to serve as the basis for sausage. All these remaining morsels were set to cook – skin, tongue, feet, jowls, heart, liver, the entire neck and ears. Once the meat in the pudden pot cooked it was divided into 4 parts to make souse, pudden, mincemeat and pon hoss.
Souse, pudden and mincemeat are all considered traditional English foods. They are still very much a part of English culture today. Pon hoss, or scrapple, is German. What is made here in the United States is not like what is made in Germany. Germans here created their own versions of sausages and pork recipes.
So as often stated, all that got away was the squeal.
Butchering day is worth remembering for a few reasons.
First, pork played a large role in sustaining the family making their living on a subsistence farm. Second, the entire family, neighbors and some in the community participated. And third, it meant that everyone had lived through another year and had food for the next year.
This was symbolic, but should not be underestimated in its importance. These people understood the cycle of life much better than we do today. Just the way the hog had a life cycle, they equally understood their own cycle of life.
Life could be taken from you any time.
How important was butchering day?
My Aunt Viva got married on butchering day 1948, which means she missed it. In those days weddings consisted of the bride and groom, a couple to serve as a witness and the preacher. The ceremony was usually conducted in the sanctuary of the church. That was the entire wedding.
Granddad was furious. Aunt Viva had forsaken the family for her own personal benefit. He was hurt deeply by her actions. Granddad made a public statement on butchering day that year there would be no excuses for ever missing butchering day.
Was he correct? Through his eyes, he was. To him this was a near holy day. We today cannot comprehend the feeling of not having enough to eat and the health to live through another year. This was a big deal not just for Granddad, but for the entire family that should never be taken lightly. o
Next week: Faith and lessons learned
