Who we are: celebrating the history of the South Branch Valley
The Review published a series of articles surrounding the topic of subsistence farming in Hampshire County in 2020 written by Donald Pownell, and he’s back again with the goal of shedding light on the rich heritage, history and unique folks that have shaped the county into what it is today.
On Tuesday, March 7, I was in Romney to, as they say, celebrate the life of my cousin, Juanita Timbrook. Her father, William Mulledy, and my grandmother, Lena Mulledy Pownell, were siblings. Our families were friends our entire lives, and so it was moving to attend her funeral. Of course, everyone has a reaction to death and its accompanying rites. Personally, I have never liked the phrase “to celebrate the life of someone.” But upon my return home from the funeral, I had lots of time to think, and it occurred to me that I had been hearing the word “celebrate” in the wrong context. Juanita had overcome a lot in her life, and that perseverance deserved to be celebrated or at least recognized.
And after further consideration, I decided to try to celebrate her life in print.
I have already written about life on a subsistence farm on Jersey Mountain, and Juanita herself was the product of such a subsistence farm. My uncle Bill inherited the family home place on Jersey Mountain at the passing of his father James. William married Aunt Elsie, and they had two children: Wilko and Juanita. Wilko inherited the farm, and his granddaughter now lives on the place.
Juanita married John Timbrook, a World War II veteran, and they raised their family on Grassy Lick Road, just outside of Romney, and that was still her home when she passed from this earth. Life on a subsistence farm was arduous, and its demands created a tough people. In fact, these didn’t so much produce money as they did a way of life. Juanita inherited that way of life.
It is difficult to describe such a life. But as was apparent in the eulogy, Juanita had a deep commitment to her faith and to her family; she persevered and had the ability to overcome adversity; and she lived a disciplined or structured life. She gained these attributes going up on a subsistence farm, and they helped her through a life that was by no means easy.
Juanita knew loss. She outlived both of her sons, William and Larry. William died young. He was killed in a car accident on the day of his high school graduation, in May 1966. He was to have attended Fairmont State College that fall. Juanita lived over 50 years with the loss. Her son Larry died prematurely of a heart attack in 2013 and her husband John passed in 2009. Despite these losses, despite the hardships of her life—growing up in the Depression, enduring the war—Juanita never lost her commitment to her faith or her belief in life.
She was a strong woman who stayed the course and strove, in the language of St. Paul, for an “incorruptible crown.”
Such a life deserves celebrating, as do the lives that touched hers. In the South Branch Valley, everyone laughs with you. At least that’s what I always think. And everyone cries with you too. This is a great attribute of the people who live there, and I saw its manifestation in Juanita’s life. Although she lost her family, she was never alone. In fact, she found a new one in the community around her—in the friends and family members who loved and cared for her. Their compassion embodies the words of the Sermon on the Mount: “Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted.”
Now as we mourn Juanita’s passing, I hope we can find comfort in her life. At her funeral, I got to hear her granddaughter speak and I was struck to see it embodied in a younger generation, the way of life Juanita knew, the way of life formed on a subsistence farm: a commitment to God, family and friends and hard work. Every day that passes takes us farther and farther away from that culture, but Juanita’s commitments—her values and priorities—made for a much richer and more meaningful life than the consumer culture we see around us. Instead, Juanita’s life should be—as it was to those who knew her—an example of a deeply human existence: a life of love and laughter, of sorrow and suffering, and of faith and family. It is a blessing to those who knew her and a testament to the people and values of the South Branch Valley. We would do well to celebrate more such lives.
