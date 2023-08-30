Third Capon Bridge Square Dance coming this Saturday
CAPON BRIDGE — Get those dancing shoes ready to swing, sway and celebrate to this Saturday’s Capon Bridge Square Dance.
A lively evening of music and cultural tradition will bring together people from all over and all ages. Dakota Karper, a Capon Bridge native passionate about preserving Appalachian traditions, noted that two of the dance installments have already seen a “tremendous turnout.”
The first square dance was in March, which witnessed 110 dancers, and the June event saw 87 – still an impressive turnout for a newer event.
“It’s been great to see where the folks are coming from—a lot of out-of-towners come from Maryland, D.C., Virginia,” Karper said, adding that many locals showed up with great enthusiasm to dance something they were taught in school.
Centered at the Capon Bridge Volunteer Fire Hall, this event is more than just a simple dance, “it’s multifaceted – it’s part of our traditional heritage in West Virginia.”
In 1979, square dancing was designated as the official state folk dance, but the joy goes beyond tradition.
“I love that it’s becoming a multigenerational gathering,” Karper said.
She reminisced the joy of watching a grandfather and his four-year-old granddaughter sharing a special moment at one of her square dances.
She said that the openness and willingness to embrace new and experienced dancers of all ages and across different generations makes this a “welcoming and approachable” activity.
There is no dress code for this style of dancing, but Karper recommended dancers wear comfortable, loose-fitting clothes and “supportive” shoes.
No skills are required, so there is no need to be hesitant about joining in the fun. And just in case, there will be an “intro to square dancing” before the event at 5:30 p.m. to familiarize people.
The Capon Bridge fire volunteers will prepare dinner, and those proceeds will go to the fire department.
Rachel Eddy and Friends will muse with music, and the square dance will be from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2.
Don’t have a partner? Find one on the dance floor.
The event is free for kids 17 and under, with a suggested donation of $7 to $15 for everyone else. Classes in 2024 depend on how much is raised during these four sessions, and the last one is scheduled for December.
“Oh, you have two feet? Good. Come dance with us,” Karper said.
