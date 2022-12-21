ROMNEY — The County Commission saw a jam-packed agenda for their Dec. 20 meeting, with concerns cropping up from the Development Authority, the Hampshire County Public Library board and more.
During his report at the start of the meeting, President Brian Eglinger emphasized that he’d dealt with calls regarding power outages, and said that widespread outages do tend to affect rural counties more.
“We’re a large-acreage, rural county. We’re spread out. If you hear media-wise that we’re the worst (affected) county, there’s reasons for that,” he said. “It makes it that much harder on the power guys.”
Commissioner Dave Cannon said in his report that the Commission was grateful for the quick response and cooperation of the fire crews, EMS responders and the American Red Cross during and after the Dec. 13 fire at the Romney Unity apartment complex.
Anna Poland, Julie Frazer and Steve Moreland with the HCPL board presented to the Commission about the need for foundation repairs at the Davis History House that sits right beside the Romney library. The structure, which is over 220 years old, is seeing some cracks in the walls, a bedroom floor upstairs that’s in “pretty bad shape,” and overall just an “urgent need” for repairs, said Moreland.
Moreland explained that a foundation repair company out of Manassas, Va. had taken a look and provided an estimate of $23,000 for the needed repairs, guaranteed for the life of the building. The board asked the Commission for a financial contribution for the repair of the “iconic” structure.
Commissioner Bob Hott moved to fund at least 50 percent of the project, and it passed unanimously.
Repairs would begin after the 1st of the year, Moreland said.
Alison Jewell, director of the Hampshire County Farmland Protection Board (DDD CHECK) asked for the approval to close on the James W. and Cheryl See easement of 81 acres on Purgitsville Pike, an easement only held by the board. The Commission approved.
Greg Rinker with Hampshire County Parks and Rec appeared alongside county grant writer Erin Timbrook to ask if ARP funds could go toward a few maintenance items at the old Capon Bridge Middle School, including replacing the HVAC system (“which is on its last leg,” Rinker said) and the plumbing in the building.
He also asked the commissioners for approval to go through the bid process to resurface the basketball and tennis courts at Todd Giffin Park in Capon Bridge, and the Commission approved his request unanimously.
Hampshire County Economic Development Authority Director Eileen Johnson has a 2-pronged request for the Commission at their Tuesday morning meeting.
First, she asked that the Commission sign a resolution allowing the county’s EDA to participate in a state “Certified Development Community Program,” which is specifically designed to help communities in the Mountain State become better prepared for industrial development. The resolution she presented to the commissioners stated that the county EDA would enter into the program.
She also requested that the Commission consider raising their contribution to the EDA from $100,000 to $150,000, based on the availability of funds and the county’s budget.
“Costs keep going up,” Johnson explained. “We’ve stretched every dollar, checked in every resource.”
Hott moved that the Commission approve the EDA’s participation in the Certified Development Community Program, but keep the funds at $100,000.
“We really spend a lot of money here,” he said. “I’m not sure how much we’re going to have extra.”
Hott’s motion passed unanimously.
Melinda Chambers, Hampshire County Committee on Aging chairperson, also presented a few concerns and a request to the Commission Tuesday morning.
The Romney senior center and nutrition hub for seniors in the county needs help, she said, adding that Del. Darren Thorne is willing to take the issue to Charleston but needs the backing of the Commission.
She said that over the past few years, food costs have gone from $96,383 to $177,900 and disposables from $11,028 to $21,896.
“State reimbursement has not kept up,” she pointed out. The cost of gas and maintenance for the delivery vehicles has also gone up.
The center also has a lack of kitchen space and moisture problems due in part to inadequate drainage on the building’s exterior. County Project Manager Matthew Hott gave the committee an estimate of $35,000 for kitchen updates and $8,000 for outside drainage, plus 10 percent contingency – a total of $47,300 (not including kitchen equipment – stove, oven, dishwasher, cooler, etc.)
Cannon moved that the Commission write a letter of support to be handed off to Thorne, who could then “take it to Charleston and see what help he could get.”
The Commission approved Eglinger moving forward with the letter of support, as well as putting forward a cost share of $10,000 toward the project.
