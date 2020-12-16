A slight uptick of hunter success in the just-completed buck season doesn’t mean it was a great year, wildlife biologist Rich Rogers said.
The number of deer killed was up 6 percent statewide and about the same in Hampshire County.
“It’s not up enough to worry about,” Rogers said Tuesday. “It was low last year and it was low again this year.”
For the record, West Virginia hunters took 36,796 bucks in the 13 days from Nov. 23 to Dec. 6, the Division of Natural Resources said.
Hampshire County accounted for 1,380 of those, the 3rd-highest total in the state behind Preston (1,469) and Pocahontas (1,428) counties.
Neighboring Hardy was 5th, Pendleton 6th and Grant 8th.
“These preliminary numbers for the buck season harvest are really encouraging,” said Gary Foster, DNR’s assistant chief of game management.
Rogers said the numbers are probably what can be expected after a couple decades of wildlife management.
“There’s plenty of deer there,” Rogers said, but, “not what it was 20 years ago.”
A generation ago, Rogers noted, the state had 70 to 120 deer per square mile.
“It’s not like that any more,” he said. “Now we have the proper number of deer.”
The buck harvest was up 9 to 17 percent in this region, the north central and southwestern counties, offsetting declines in the central mountain region and western and southeastern counties.
Rogers said a couple of factors kept the hunt from being even better.
First, he contended, the Covid-19 pandemic kept some hunters away this year.
Beyond that, Rogers said an abundance of acorns in the woods meant deer did not move much.
“It depends on how you hunt,” he said. “If you’re going to sit in the same spot you might not have seen anything.”
Hunters still have a few more chances to get in the woods before all the seasons wrap up in mid-January.
Muzzleloader season runs this week and a firearms season for antlerless deer runs Dec. 28-31. Bowhunting continues all month.
January brings the heritage hunting season Jan. 14-17. Only vintage weapons can be used — no rifles or crossbows.
