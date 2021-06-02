BERKELEY SPRINGS — The new lodge at Cacapon Resort State Park is now open for reservations, following completion of a $25 million upgrade.
Major additions include construction of 78 guest rooms, a restaurant, lounge, spa, indoor heated pool and whirlpool, fitness center and multiple spaces for outdoor gatherings.
“The transformation that has taken place here at Cacapon is truly incredible,” Gov. Jim Justice said last week. “This expansion is going to make the Eastern Panhandle an even more attractive vacation destination and will bring all kinds of new tourism dollars to West Virginia.”
As part of the expansion, existing facilities at Cacapon Resort also received major upgrades, including remodeling each existing guest room, creating new conference space, renovating the lobby and upgrading utility and electrical equipment.
“With summer travel just weeks away, Cacapon is poised to welcome visitors with modern accommodations, 1st-class outdoor activities, and the warm hospitality found only in West Virginia,” said Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby.
Located in Morgan County, Cacapon Resort State Park is a popular vacation destination for the Washington, D.C.-Baltimore metro area. A new, four-lane highway, called the Berkeley Springs Bypass, will improve traffic flow for travelers to both Cacapon and nearby Berkeley Springs State Park.
“The expansion to our wonderful state park and all of the great work being done in the Berkeley Springs area is going to attract many new visitors to Cacapon and give loyal guests and locals something new and exciting to enjoy,” said Cacapon Superintendent Scott Fortney. “And the renovations over at the spa at Berkeley Springs State Park will allow us to promote Cacapon Resort State Park as a full-service resort experience.”
Cacapon Resort State Park’s lodge was built in the 1950s. The park also has 31 cabins, a 12-room inn, and many outdoor attractions, including a golf course, lake swimming, and hiking and equestrian trails.
The project began in November 2018.
