ROMNEY — Around 30 folks gathered at the state barn on Depot Street two Saturdays ago during the first community volunteer cleanup.
“It went really well… it exceeded my expectations,” Town Mayor Beverly Keadle said.
The cleanup was scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon, but Keadle noted that the crews finished up around 11:30 a.m.
Romney clerk and treasurer Keri Shreve reported six truck deliveries to the dump, equaling five tons of debris.
“Everyone pitched in – the whole east side is clean now,” Shreve reported of the progress.
Community members from in and out of town arrived ready with their boots and shovels and fought through the sizzling summer day.
“We didn’t think we’d get as far as we did. We were well done before we thought we would be – it was hot, some people stuck through,” Shreve chirped.
Volunteers even found hidden gems while cleaning the barn, including a “Daisy Mae” old sign. Another sign was labeled “Cora,” which folks suspect was the name of one of the milking cows. There were also old receipts that tracked the barn’s inventory of appliances, such as refrigerators, from the 1985 flood.
Farm Credit donated bottled water to the volunteers, the Hampshire County Health Department brought safety goggles and masks and Make It Shine West Virginia donated trash bags and gloves. Some volunteers even brought their own dump trucks.
For now, the west side of the building remains untouched and left to the experts due to the uncertainty of the floor’s safety.
The next cleanup day will be in the fall, but folks are encouraged to watch the Save the State Barn Facebook page for updates.
