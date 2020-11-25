Toys for Tots collection boxes are popping up all over the county, placed in local businesses by Hampshire County’s 3 Toys for Tots programs, sponsored by Romney’s American Legion Post 91 and the Capon Bridge and Capon Valley Ruritan clubs.
Every child deserves toys at Christmas, and Toys for Tots has been helping provide them since 1947, when a group of Marine Corps reservists provided toys for needy children in Los Angeles.
The idea was picked up by other reserve units across the country, and Toys for Tots has been serving families throughout the United States ever since.
Along with donations to fill the need, Hampshire County’s Toys for Tots programs are seeking names of children in need. Children can be nominated by teachers, grandparents and others–applications are not restricted to parents.
The program covers children from birth to 12 years old, with some programs setting an upper age limit of 14, or 16 in families where younger children receive gifts.
The need may be greater than ever this year. The holiday season is never easy for struggling families, and COVID restrictions have made this year harder than most.
Family incomes have dropped, and children have been isolated at home, missing their friends.
Every brand new toy dropped in a collection box will bring joy to a child on Christmas morning, and tell Hampshire County’s children that people care.
The program accepts only new, unwrapped toys - preferably in the $10 and above range, though less expensive items are also welcome, as are homemade toys.
Requests for toys for children on the west side of the county served by the Romney program must be made online. Go to wvtoysfortots.com and click on “Request a Toy” at the top of the page (2nd from left).
Applications will be accepted up until 6 a.m. this coming Sunday, Nov. 29. Applicants will be told how to pick up toys when they are ready.
Boxes for toys have been set out by Romney’s American Legion Post 91 at locations including the Dollar Generals in Augusta, Burlington, Romney and Slanesville, and at both Romney Family Dollars, The Bank of Romney, the Romney Federal Credit Union, Walgreens, the Hampshire County Public Library, the Moose Lodge, the Romney American Legion, the DHHR office, Eastern Building Supply, Romney Cycles and the Hampshire Review office.
The east side of the county is served by 2 Ruritan club programs, both affiliated with the Marine Corps League in Winchester.
The Capon Bridge Ruritan program serves Capon Bridge west to Augusta, with Ruritan Gary Riggleman in charge of taking applications. Call him at 304-856-3168 or 540-533-1570 to request toys for children– messages should include the child’s name, age and gender.
Boxes for donated toys have been put out at locations including the Capon Valley Market, Reed’s Pharmacy, branches of Bank of Romney and FNB Bank, Family Dollar Store, Dollar General, the American Legion and the Capon Bridge Public Library.
The Capon Valley Ruritan Club serves the southeastern part of the county, including the High View, Lehew, Yellow Spring, Capon Springs, Capon Lake and Cacapon River Road areas. Call Harry Spaid at 304-856-2816 to request toys for children – and remember to give the child’s name, age and gender.
Boxes for toy donations for the Capon Valley program have been set out at the Timber Ridge Christian Church, Capon Valley View Senior Center, Riverside Service in Yellow Springs, Shiloh UMC, Capon Springs Fire Hall and the Capon Valley Ruritan Club building.
Toys for Tots has been supported by many celebrities over the years. The red train “Toys for Tots” logo was created by Walt Disney, and sponsors have included every first lady since Nancy Reagan.
There is even a Toys for Tots theme song. Both Nat King Cole and Peggy Lee can be heard singing it on YouTube, beginning: “The joy of living \ Is in the giving.”
