Editor:
Hampshire County and all of our West Virginia citizens are to be congratulated on how we weathered this Covid -19 pandemic thus far. Now as November 3rd approaches, it is time to Plan our Vote so as to safeguard our health and maintain our low infection/mortality rate.
We are fortunate that our State has authorized all citizens to take advantage of the Absentee Ballot opportunity under the medical necessity option due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions.
Illness, injury or other medical reason which keeps me confined (includes concerns of COVID-19).
In order to take advantage of this feature you must obtain an absentee ballot from the Secretary of State. By Googling ‘West Virginia Absentee Ballot information’ you will be directed to the application, which can be completed on line or printed out and submitted by mail or in person. You are instructed as follows:
Instructions: Voters may apply for an absentee ballot beginning January 1st or 84 days before the election, whichever is earlier. Voters may apply for the November 3, 2020 Statewide General Election beginning August 11, 2020. Voters must apply separately for each election. Voters eligible under section A of number 4 must fill out this application in their own handwriting, unless receiving assistance. Complete the steps below, then mail, fax, or e-mail your application to your County Clerk. He or she must receive your application by the sixth day before the election. Visit GoVoteWV.com for contact information. Military and overseas voter should apply using the Federal Postcard Application.
Of course, you must be registered to vote in order to obtain a ballot. The deadline for requesting an absentee ballot is (received by) October 28,2020, but don’t wait, get it in as soon as possible. When your ballot arrives read it, follow the instructions and return it as soon as possible. Early voting in West Virginia runs from Wednesday October 21st to Saturday October 31st.
Your vote is important and we all of us must consider carefully each and every officer for whom we cast a vote. These will be our representatives for the next years. We are responsible for our government.
Thank you for voting by mail and staying safe and healthy for the good of us all.
Joanne Roney Hepworth, Paw Paw
