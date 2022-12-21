ROMNEY — One individual was injured and dozens more were displaced in the Dec. 13 fire at the Romney Unity apartment complex on Dec. 13 – and the injured victim lost her life last week.
The early morning fire resulted in a search and rescue at about 3:30 a.m. that Tuesday, drawing fire crews from Hampshire, Mineral and Hardy to battle the blaze.
One individual was removed from the 2nd floor where the fire began, reported the Romney Fire Company last week, and was flown to a burn center.
She died later at the hospital, said Chief Investigator Jason Baltic with the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Neither the Romney Fire Company or the State Fire Marshal’s Office commented on the identity of the individual who succumbed to their injuries after the fire, but the State Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed it was a woman.
The Romney Fire Company stated that they couldn’t comment further on the fire or release any names for privacy reasons, and that their involvement was completed at the end of the incident and the scene was handed over to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office also revealed the cause of the fire, ruling it to be “accidental.”
There are 4 fire classifications: accidental, natural, incendiary and undetermined. Natural fires are caused without any human intervention (such as from lightning or natural disasters). Incendiary fires result from deliberate acts, like arson, and “undetermined” means that none of the other classifications can be proven to the needed level of certainty.
An accidental fire is the result of a non-deliberate act. Baltic said the accidental fire at the apartment complex was caused “due to the improper handling of smoking material.”
He added that “all of the life safety equipment at the apartment building was found to be functioning properly.”
The units were at the fire scene on Fairfax Street for just over 2 hours. After the incident, the displaced residents gathered at a temporary shelter established at the Romney fire hall, and the American Red Cross took over from there.
The apartment complex serves low-income, elderly individuals in 35 apartments. The organization that operates the complex is the Human Resource Development and Employment Inc. out of Morgantown, and Jessica Thompson, their administrative manager, commented that residents who are unable to temporarily reside with family were put up at the South Branch Inn on Sunrise Summit.
“Catholic Charities provided meals over the weekend, and the Senior Center will begin again to deliver lunch and evening meals to the residents,” Thompson detailed. “Unfortunately, we are unable to get the residents back into their apartments before Christmas.”
After the fire, the building will likely be uninhabitable for a few months.
The HRDE is also collecting donations to help residents replace the possessions lost in the fire. Thompson emphasized that all monetary donations should go through the main office. Donations are accepted both through the HRDE’s Facebook Fundraiser on their page, or donations can be sent to:
HRDE C/O Jessica Thompson
“At this time, we are not accepting furniture or any other household items, since the tenants are not back in their apartments,” she added.
The link to the Facebook fundraiser can be found by searching “Romney Unity Apartments Fire – Tenant Possession Replacement.”
They have a goal of raising $10,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.