ROMNEY — The Hampshire County arts co-op in Romney is home base for many talented artists, specializing in everything from needlepoint to leatherwork.
It also holds a collection of works created by a young local artist – Beck Hartman, a Romney native.
Hartman is currently attending Shepherd University with a major in art, with a concentration in painting and drawing. Hartman also has a fascination with art history, and how it plays a pivotal role in historical events.
“So much of in-depth art history is incredibly fascinating and dramatic,” Hartman said. “Recently, I’ve been mostly interested in art during the French Revolution and into Industrialization. Art is always sort of the ‘power behind the throne’ in a ton of historical events.”
Hartman’s love for art really sparked in her adolescence, growing up here in Hampshire County –attending primary school through high school within the county, Hartman was able to ignite her passion for what she will one day call her career.
“I was always drawing something,” she said. “In kindergarten, my elementary school was holding an art contest where three kids from each grade level would get an award. I decided to draw some frogs using my crayons and enter it into the competition; encouraged by the enthusiastic support of my teachers. I was surprised when I won first place.”
This love continued throughout middle school when Hartman decided to begin publishing some of her works online. This account soon garnered some thousand followers, but because of the algorithmic nature of social media, Hartman decided to abandon the account.
Appealing to the algorithm stripped Hartman’s hobby of her previous enjoyment, and in high school, her art burnout continued.
In her experience, she said it sometimes felt like art was an “afterthought” at Hampshire High School, and it didn’t really fuel her passion during her first couple years at the school.
Then, junior year happened, and Hartman found newfound hope with HHS art teacher Sadie Alkire.
“I had her class online, but I could tell that her positive attitude would begin to change how our school dealt with art education,” Hartman said. “I had her my senior year in-person. She was a great teacher because she was always trying to find new ways to bring creativity to HHS. My art class was the highlight of my day, and I did everything I could to help with art-related projects.”
With Alkire helping Hartman restore her faith in art, she began helping on projects throughout the school – painting murals, decorating for prom, making signs and hanging self-portraits.
By graduation, she was named the recipient of the Hampshire County Arts Council scholarship.
Within her freshman year at Shepherd, she received the Joanna Blundell Award – an award given to outstanding freshmen within the art department.
Her work was also accepted into the Student Honors Exhibit at Shepherd and was published within student ran publication “Sans Merci vol. 47.” Higher education has given Hartman the ability to shape her artistic techniques and look toward the future.
“Knowledge has completely changed my perspective and showed me the possibilities of what I can do,” she said. “The classes at Shepherd aim to teach professional practices and how to make money from what you are doing, so I feel like now, art is much less of a hobby and more of a career.”
