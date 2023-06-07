ROMNEY — With an additional $420,000 grant approved from the Community Development Block Grant on Monday, the old Hampshire Memorial Hospital demolition can now move forward.
“It’s just been a constant, dynamic project,” Hampshire County Development Authority Director Eileen Johnson said.
Last month, the HCDA received news from the state’s Department of Environmental Protection that their samples for contaminants came back negative, leading the charge for project movement. And while the Development Authority felt “very solid” about the federal agency’s result, the demolition contractor gets their green light for the project from the DHHR due to potential public health exposure.
Additional contaminants were found in the floor tile’s black adhesive when Reclaim Co. – the demolition contractor – randomly sampled the site right before beginning demolition, leading to discrepancies in results and the project to once again be “at a stalemate,” Johnson explained.
During that time, Johnson spoke to all entities involved in the project, eventually leading to the EPA deferring to the DHHR’s final approval.
At that point, the HCDA had two options:
They could treat the whole structure as contaminated, adding $400,000 to the site’s demolition price but speeding up the timeline…
Or they could individually analyze each tile, which would increase the project cost tenfold and lengthen the time of demolition significantly.
The first option was the obvious choice, Johnson said.
She met with all entities to stress that the county did not have the funds to pay for the additional costs. Concerns surrounding funding halted the demolition contractor, so all movement stopped.
The Community Development Block Grant reviewed and approved the project’s additional $400,000 it required to take care of the asbestos properly – treating the entire structure as if it were contaminated.
This type of funding comes as a huge relief, as the CDBG does not typically grant this much for this type of remediation project, Johnson said.
But everything had been handled with careful detail, winning the support of not only the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, but the grantors too.
“They love the story for this project; they love how it started, where we went and how it’s going to end up,” Johnson beamed.
Johnson said that this $400,000 would ensure that two crews could come in to get the work done speedily, so they can be back on track for handing the site to the Hampshire County school board in August.
With the additional funds secured, the Development Authority awaits word from Reclaim Co. The contractor must file a notification to be back on site within 10 days.
“They know they’re getting paid; they need to submit that notice now because they are under contract to us,” Johnson said.
She acknowledged that the delay had frustrated herself and the entire community, yet she noted the careful planning was well worth it.
“If you are going to do it the right way, the safe way, the environmentally prudent way, then you do exactly what we’re doing.”
