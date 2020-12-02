A patriot today
Editor:
According to a recent letter to the editor, a patriot today is one who defies the government, or rails against it, for requiring people to wear masks, socially distance, avoid public gatherings, and for restricting operation of businesses or opening of schools in order to slow spread of covid pandemic.
A patriot today is one who claims the right to get sick, and the right to pass that sickness on to family, friends, and passersby. A patriot is one who demands the right to congregate in church in spite of the risk of spreading covid because that is what God would want him to do, and God’s mercy will surely sustain our blessed nation as hundreds of thousands of its people die.
Anyone who supports the government in these efforts to keep people safe and well is an “anti-law and order fanatic” who aims for the “complete destruction of our...constitution and all amendments.” Never mind that that same constitution charges the government with “promoting the general welfare” of its people.
Let me remind you, that Jesus himself told Satan “You shall not tempt the Lord your God,” by, for instance, jumping off a cliff and expecting Him to send angels to bear you up.
J. M. “Windy” Cutler, Three Churches
Needless glorification
Editor:
I know I live in Hampshire County but the photo on the front page this week made me sick. Why do you glorify the killing of beautiful wild animals,
I know many people depend on the meat and if this handsome animal was to be given to a food bank, it might have had some purpose.
To make matters worse, The proud hunter must never have had proper teaching in the safe use of firearms. If you look at the photo closely, you will see that the proud hunter has put her gun down on the dead buck with the gun pointing right at her.
I can only hope that she was hungry and killed that beautiful animal out of desperation but I see no redeeming quality in plastering the sad photo on the front page – the sports page would have been more appropriate and not glorified the destruction of an innocent animal.
Sylvia Catron, Capon Bridge
