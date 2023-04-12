CAPON BRIDGE — Since they opened their food pantry in 2021, Living Waters of Capon Bridge has taken the phrase “small but mighty” to a whole new level.
At the beginning of 2022, the pantry was only seeing maybe five or six families per week, and a lot of one or two-member households, explained Jelise Ballon, Living Waters elder.
“As the year progressed, I think word spread, and more and more people started finding out about us,” Ballon said. “We were averaging 10 boxes a week at the end of 2022.”
The church is still fairly new to the Capon Bridge community, and Ballon said that right now there are only about 20 active members – but that hasn’t stopped them from reaching out into the community to provide much-needed support.
“The need was really great,” Ballon said about the food pantry’s humble beginning in November of 2021.
In 2022, the organization distributed 340 boxes of food.
Then, 2023 hit, and the need “exploded.”
The government cut SNAP benefits in February, she pointed out, which increased the number of families who require a little assistance in their day to day. The pantry is giving out almost three times as much food as they were at this time last year.
Pair that with the overarching villain that all food pantries over the last year have been facing: inflation, inflation, inflation.
“We definitely have been hit by rising costs,” Ballon said. They’ve worked with Mountaineer Food Bank to keep their food supply at workable levels, but even their bulk food and discounted prices have risen, affecting all of their agencies – like Living Waters.
The church posted on their Facebook page on March 29 that “due to unforeseen circumstances” and “critically low” stock, they were closed for that week.
They’ve since seen more and more donations to the pantry, which allowed them to reopen on their regular schedule – Wednesdays from 6-7:30 p.m. The church also runs a clothing closet at the same time.
“It costs us about $2,000 per month to stock the food pantry,” Ballon explained, adding that the group is working on supplementing their funds with grant monies and fundraising dollars, too.
In fact, that’s one of their goals for 2023: get a little fundraising action going during the summer, whether it’s outdoor movie nights and concessions or paint nights.
Ballon said the group has also been setting their sights on applying for grants; the grant money that was readily available during the pandemic has started to “dry up,” she said, but they’re continuing to apply for more.
They’ve got a small group of dedicated volunteers; most Wednesdays, you can expect to see about six or seven volunteers working the food pantry and the clothing closet.
The church has held blood donations, community outreach meals, participated in river cleanups, helped with Thanksgiving dinners and participated in the Capon Bridge Christmas parade.
“We’re still relatively new,” Ballon said. “We really didn’t have big numbers in the beginning.”
The numbers may not have started big, but they’re certainly growing – feeding the need on the eastern side of the county.
