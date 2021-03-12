A student at Romney Elementary School has tested positive for Covid-19.
It’s the 4th Hampshire County student to be identified this month, with 1 at Hampshire High School and 2 at Slanesville Elementary.
Superintendent Jeff Pancione said Friday afternoon that the Hampshire County Health department has been in close contact with the school system to identify any people who may have had close contact including students, staff, family members and friends.
Those that need quarantined will be contacted by members of the Hampshire County Schools nursing team and school administration.
“I hope that this information is helpful to you in knowing that immediate notification was made while maintaining confidentiality when close contact was suspected and communicated to Hampshire County Schools,” Pancione said in a news release. “We are appreciative of your support and entrusting us with your children. We will remain devoted to our students and will continue to work hard to provide a safe school environments.”
