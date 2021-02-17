Pick one
Editor:
The new WV state senate president Craig Blair (whose district includes all of Hampshire County) recently stated two goals which he intends to pursue with vigor. 1. Eliminating the state income tax. 2. Increasing the state population by 400,000 over the next 10 years.
West Virginia sad to say is currently rated a D in infrastructure (highways, dams, airports, water & sewer systems, and railroads) by The American Society of Civil Engineers. Also WV is ranked 45th out of the 50 states nationally in the quality of public education by US News.
And Senator Blair wants to eliminate 43 per cent of the income side of the top line state budget and expects population growth? Yes one can say well with education there are property taxes and for highways there is the gasoline tax but does anyone think eviscerating the rest of tax revenues will result in education and infrastructure improving?
Put aside for now the negative impact of this on current residents. If already poorly rated public education and infrastructure do not improve but instead decline further will this make corporations and individuals want to relocate to The Mountaineer State in great numbers, income tax or no? I think not. Good senator you can attempt to turn the state into some sort of imagined paradise for those who loath paying taxes.
Or you can move forward with a reasonable expectation of reversing the decades long state wide population decline. But you cannot do both!
Chris Moore, Springfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.