The library levy —which suffered its 1st defeat in its 33-year history — will be back on the November ballot, but it could be in trouble.
When you compare the precinct-by-precinct vote for the levy from this month’s election to the last time it was on the ballot, back in 2014, a disturbing trend is obvious.
The levy got a lower percentage of the vote in 22 of the county’s 24 precincts. It broke even in 1 and fared better only in 1 of the smallest precincts around Levels.
The levy still received 57.9-percent approval, which is comforting, but shy of the 60 percent it needed to pass.
Compared to 2014, it received about 550 fewer yes votes and nearly 300 more no votes on June 9. Four precincts had more no votes than yes — Levels, Green Spring, Springfield and Purgitsville. In general the farther away a precinct was from 1 of the 2 libraries, the worse the levy did.
Hampshire County’s 24 precincts don’t have equal numbers of registered voters. Precincts 4 and 6, which both vote in Capon Bridge, had the highest numbers on June 9 and the northeast corner of the county that votes at Island Hill Community Building was right behind.
But looking at precinct totals gives some insight into how the local contested races turned out in the primary.
Dave Cannon, the 34-year-old contractor who won the 5-way Republican primary for County Commission, told us last week that he was feeling good about his prospects because of what he was hearing.
“People would tell me it’s between you and …” and then they’d name a different person, he said.
He (and they) were right.
Cannon ran 1st (19 precincts) or 2nd (3) in 22 of the 24 precincts. The other guy in those 22 precincts was 2nd-place finisher Don Judy 13 times, John Hicks 4 times, and Tad Malcolm and J.W. See 3 times each.
In the 3-way race for 2 seats on the school board, newcomer Matthew Trimble led the vote in half of the precincts and tied in a 13th with incumbent Bernie Hott, who won 7 more precincts on his own. Third-place finisher Jean Shoemaker won but 4 precincts, 3 on the eastern end of the county and 1 in Green Spring.
In the battle of the treys, Charlie Johnson III’s hometown roots (he’s a Romney native and Hampshire High grad) proved decisive over the guy with the namesake value, Harley Orrin Staggers III, the grandson of longtime Congressman Harley O. Staggers. Staggers III is a Keyser native and current Jefferson County resident as he works as an assistant prosecutor in Berkeley County.
At any rate, Johnson III swept all 24 precincts over Staggers III and nearly doubled his opponent’s vote total, 1,007 to 545.
But Johnson III has a big challenge ahead of him in November’s general election — another Hampshire native named Rebecca Miller.
She ran unopposed June 9 in the Republican primary and her vote total was higher than the combined vote for the IIIs in every precinct but one. Only in Precinct 20, the northwest side of Romney, did Johnson III and Staggers III combine for more votes (56) than Miller (48).
That’s a reflection of the challenge all Democrats face in Hampshire County these days. It was maybe in 2014 that Strite reported that the number of registered Republicans surpassed the number of registered Democrats for the 1st time.
The advantage was decidedly GOP on Primary Election Day 2020. Republican voters total 5,909 while Democrats totaled just 3,531.
Heck, the total of independent and fringe party registrants outnumbered by 231.
Can a Democrat win in Hampshire County? Assessor Norma Wagoner and Survey Rick Moreland would tell you yes as they run for re-election.
Of course, neither one has a Republican challenger.
One candidate who might be glad he doesn’t have a Democratic opponent is State Sen. Craig Blair, whose 15th district includes the northeast side of Mineral County, all of Hampshire and Morgan counties and the west side of Berkeley.
Blair staved off Morgan County farmer Ken Mattson in the June 9 primary thanks to a strong showing in his home county of Berkeley.
Hampshire was decidedly less impressed with the senate finance committee chairman.
Mattson beat Blair 1,418 to 1,160 in Hampshire County. Mattson carried 19 of the 24 precincts and lost the other 5 by a combined 27 votes.
With a huge absentee response, Hampshire County had 38 percent of registered voters go to the polls this month. That’s the best primary election showing in the 12 years that records are available online. ❏
