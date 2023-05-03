AWP

Allegheny Wood Products

BAKER — Hardy County residents are worried that their health and quality of life will be upended by a logging company’s plans to relocate a fumigation factory right to their backyard.

Allegheny Wood Products recently proposed to move their Moorefield factory 16 miles east to Baker. An existing air permit allows the Moorefield facility – which treats logs before they get shipped overseas – to annually emit nearly 10 tons of the ozone-depleting pesticide methyl bromide into the atmosphere.

