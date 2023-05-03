BAKER — Hardy County residents are worried that their health and quality of life will be upended by a logging company’s plans to relocate a fumigation factory right to their backyard.
Allegheny Wood Products recently proposed to move their Moorefield factory 16 miles east to Baker. An existing air permit allows the Moorefield facility – which treats logs before they get shipped overseas – to annually emit nearly 10 tons of the ozone-depleting pesticide methyl bromide into the atmosphere.
Regulators will hold a public hearing next week in response to the outrage surrounding the proposal.
Hardy County is home to about 14,000 residents, as well as considerable poultry and other agricultural operations. It also offers tourists from surrounding areas a network of river float trips, hiking opportunities and cycling trails.
Allegheny Wood Products applied for an air quality permit for the Baker plant in January. The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) told the company that all state and federal air quality requirements would be met, and that the Division of Air Quality had made preliminary plans to issue the permit.
The public hearing will be held virtually on May 4 at 6 p.m., said DEP spokesperson Terry Fletcher. A public comment period that was initially set to expire this week on May 5 has been extended to May 12, Fletcher added.
Methyl bromide is an odorless, colorless gas used to control pests in shipping and agriculture, said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. While dozens of countries have stopped most uses of methyl bromide, the countries to where Allegheny Wood Products exports the logs require the pesticide fumigation treatment.
Under a three-decade-old international treaty called the Montreal Protocol, the U.S. and almost 200 other countries restricted most uses of the gas, including in soil applications for crops, in an attempt to protect the Earth’s ozone layer. But pre-shipment applications of methyl bromide to logs were allowed to continue to help prevent the introduction or spread of pests and diseases.
That exemption is valid until an acceptable alternative for the gas is found, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture hasn’t approved one yet.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that methyl bromide is a neurotoxin that can cause lung disease, convulsions, comas and ultimately, death. In 2015, a family of four from Delaware got sick after the gas was sprayed for pest control at the Caribbean resort where they were staying in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Right now, about 20 states currently regulate the use of methyl bromide in log fumigation.
The fumigation facility in the Moorefield logging yard has been in operation quietly since 2018. A recent state inspection determined “the facility is in compliance with the terms and conditions of its state-issued permit,” said Fletcher in an email.
Documents filed with state regulators confirm that the Moorefield property has been sold, and Allegheny Wood Products must now move the fumigation facility elsewhere. The company chose a plot of land just off Corridor H in Baker. The documents said that there are only a few houses near the proposed site in the rural area.
Comments sent to the WVDEP so far have been overwhelmingly against the relocation. The public hearing will be held virtually, much to the dismay of many residents who may not have Internet access to attend.
Wardensville mayor Betsy Orndoff-Sayers demanded in a letter to the WVDEP that the state set up an air monitoring station in Hardy County.
“We are very concerned about the effect this toxic substance may have on the quality of life, long-term health, business operation and tourism in Hardy County,” she wrote.
Whitney Fore wrote that she and her husband bough property in the Lost River area of Hardy County so that they and their two young children “could escape the pollution of Washington.”
Fore said that her family is “very disheartened that the pristine wilderness of Hardy County is now threatened.”
Allegheny Wood Products was founded in 1973 with one small sawmill in Riverton. The company has grown to eight sawmills in the Mountain State and markets itself as one of the largest producers of eastern U.S. hardwoods. o
