SUNRISE SUMMIT — Hampshire High School offered something called the “Seal of Biliteracy” for the first time this year, and one graduate took the title as the first-ever senior to tackle the accomplishment.
West Virginia adopted the “Seal of Biliteracy” in March of 2021. It’s a nationally recognized award presented to high school students who demonstrate proficiency in English and one other language.
In Class of 2023 graduate Erin Blaylock’s case, the other language is Spanish.
In order to be awarded with the seal, students have to demonstrate proficiency in the English language – using data from SAT scores with a minimum of 470 in English – and test into the “intermediate-mid” category in their second language.
Blaylock, along with three other Hampshire High students, took a Spanish language proficiency test this spring (called the STAMP 4s), which evaluates four different foreign language skills: reading, writing, listening and speaking.
Blaylock passed the exam, said HHS Spanish teacher Silvia Luna, making her the first-ever HHS senior and graduate finishing her high school career with the seal.
“Her accomplishment demonstrates mastery of both English and Spanish…we are proud of her!” Luna said. “Erin’s achievement inspires her peers and the school community.”
The graduate was extremely focused and dedicated when it came to this honor, Luna said, recalling that she was committed to finishing the Spanish proficiency test during the last week of school – when the power was out in the main HHS building.
“Her remarkable dedication, perseverance and passion for language learning are qualities to be admired,” Luna said, adding that Blaylock’s achievement has shown the community “knowledge, a willingness to embrace challenges and an open mind; anything is possible.”
Earning the Seal of Biliteracy can be a huge benefit moving forward, Luna emphasized. Many schools offer college credit to students who have tackled the hurdle, and the seal validates a specific skill level.
Not to mention, the countless benefits that proficiency in a language other than English can offer in the labor market, interpersonally and globally.
The Seal of Biliteracy, moving forward, will take the form of a seal on a student’s transcript or a graduate’s diploma.
While Blaylock’s achievement is in the area of Spanish and English proficiency, the high school also has a strong American Sign Language (ASL) program, Luna praised. Students in that program are also eligible for the seal through the American Sign Language Proficiency Interview (ASLPI).
Luna said that the way Miami, Fla. is a hub for Spanish, Romney has the potential to be that kind of hub for ASL, with many students in Hampshire County working through the blossoming program.
Debbie Nicholson, the coordinator of world languages at the West Virginia Department of Education in Charleston, said that there were 92 seals awarded this year statewide – a huge jump from last year’s 22.
“When your expectations are high, many times the students will reach it,” Nicholson said. “I would love to see that number continue to grow each year.”
