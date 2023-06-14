Blaylock Spanish

Class of 2023 graduate Erin Blaylock was the first HHS senior to earn the Seal of Biliteracy for proficiency in English and Spanish.

SUNRISE SUMMIT — Hampshire High School offered something called the “Seal of Biliteracy” for the first time this year, and one graduate took the title as the first-ever senior to tackle the accomplishment.

West Virginia adopted the “Seal of Biliteracy” in March of 2021. It’s a nationally recognized award presented to high school students who demonstrate proficiency in English and one other language.

