WINCHESTER — Trex Company has been named to Forbes’ 2021 List of America’s Best Mid-Size Companies. The composite decking and outdoor living leader ranked #12 overall on this year’s list of 100 companies.
“We are honored to be recognized by Forbes and to be named among such an impressive roster of companies,” said Bryan Fairbanks, Trex president and CEO. “Trex is a big brand managed by a group of smart, innovative and hardworking people. We have amazing employees and a fantastic culture.”
Since the mid-1990s, Trex has invented and revolutionized the composite decking category with its lineup of low-maintenance, high-performance, eco-friendly products that have fundamentally changed the way people live outdoors.
For more than 25 years, the company has focused on product innovation, operational excellence and partnerships with outstanding channel partners and contractors – always with an eye on “engineering what’s next in outdoor living.”
Today, Trex is the world’s largest manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing and a leader in outdoor living with an extensive product selection that includes everything from decking, railing, lighting and deck drainage to fire and water features, pergolas, lattice, outdoor kitchen components and outdoor furniture.
During the past decade, Trex Company has transformed into an $817 million revenue manufacturer with more than 1,500 employees, industry-leading brand recognition, and unsurpassed channel placement in more than 6,700 retail outlets across more than 40 countries worldwide.
Forbes’ list of America’s Best Mid-Size Companies was compiled using data from FactSet, which evaluates companies with market values between $2 billion and $10 billion. Companies must have a share price of at least $5 and track positive sales growth over the prior 12 months to be considered.
